UNION GROVE — Excited shouts along with sweet and savory smells filled the air Saturday during the 101st annual Racine County Fair at the Racine County Fairgrounds.
Saturday afternoon featured warm, sunny weather after thunderstorms late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
For Roberta Halstead-Knudtson, the muggy weather was not ideal but everything else was.
She lives in Union Grove and has been to the county fair about 55 times.
Halstead-Knudtson said she enjoys seeing people grow up over the years and interacting with friendly vendors and fairgoers.
Halstead-Knudtson came Saturday with several family members, including Beth Gulick.
Gulick lives in a suburb of Detroit but often went to the Racine County Fair as a child.
She has gone to the county fair about 20 times through the years and likes the people, food and returning to a more rural setting with livestock.
Samantha Fitzwater, who has attended the fair for the past few years, likes the food and animals as well.
She looked on with a smile as her daughter participated in an “Extreme Jump” ride, an annual occurrence when the family goes to the fair.
As they enjoyed cream puffs, Gulick and Halstead-Knudtson described enjoyable county fair experiences, like Halstead-Knudtson taking part in cross stitch, an activity she finds “very peaceful.”
Gulick has “very fond memories” of going to the fairgrounds during her childhood and was excited for her 1-year-old grandchild to experience it this year.
Like Gulick years ago, more fond memories were made Saturday.
Sunday is the last day of the five-day Racine County Fair. It runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 19805 Durand Ave.
