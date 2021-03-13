 Skip to main content
Saturday afternoon Main Street garage fire reportedly caused $75,000 in damage
Saturday afternoon Main Street garage fire reportedly caused $75,000 in damage

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 2000 block of North Main Street on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., with smoke being seen as far away as Racine's marinas.

The garage had four bays and was detached from the house. The damage estimate was approximately $75,000.

Seven vehicles and 23 firefighters responded to the fire.

Quint 3 arrived on scene, personnel declared a working fire, and then initiated a defensive attack that extinguished the bulk of the fire.

The following were dispatched to the call: Engines 1,2,6, Quint 3, Truck 1, Med 3, and Battalion 1.

Personnel from Truck 1 entered the house and performed a primary search of the residence and secured the utilities while the exterior crew gained access to the garage.

Engine 1 established a water supply to Quint 3.

We Energies and the Racine Police Department assisted at the scene. We Energies provided electrical isolation of the garage while the Racine Police Department provided traffic control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

