Sarah Nehmer, a Sturtevant nurse, says to cherish loved ones
Sarah Nehmer, a Sturtevant nurse, says to cherish loved ones

Sarah Nehmer, a Sturtevant resident who works in Kenosha as a nurse in the ICU, said she could not pinpoint any one favorite memory from her nursing career because there have been so many. However, she had insights to share on her career and what keeps her going. Nehmer submitted written responses to these questions, given below.

Q: How did you become interested in nursing?A: I have wanted to be in the medical field for as long as I can remember. I love being able to help people and make them feel better.

Q: Did you have a mentor? If so, can you share a story?A: I have had so many mentors that have all shaped me into the nurse I am today, but the one who will always stand out the most is Tammy Vite, RN. She pushed me even when I doubted myself, and taught me so many things that will stay with me forever.

Q: What keeps you going and persevering as a nurse?A: The patients and families keep me going and remind me why I do what I do. Knowing that I have helped even one person along the way makes it all worth it. Having the coworkers and the community that I have surrounding me also makes me continue going back.

Q: What’s been the most challenging thing about COVID?A: So many things have been challenging during COVID, but I would have to say having the patients in their rooms without their loved ones, and watching the families of the patients outside of their window not able to be with them it the hardest thing. You can only comfort someone so much, you will never replace their family and loved ones, it is truly heartbreaking.

Q: Any lessons you’ll take away from COVID?A: Always cherish your loved ones, though I’m not sure that is a COVID thing for me.

