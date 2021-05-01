Sarah Nehmer, a Sturtevant nurse, says to cherish loved ones

Sarah Nehmer, a Sturtevant resident who works in Kenosha as a nurse in the ICU, said she could not pinpoint any one favorite memory from her nursing career because there have been so many. However, she had insights to share on her career and what keeps her going. Nehmer submitted written responses to these questions, given below.

Q: How did you become interested in nursing?A: I have wanted to be in the medical field for as long as I can remember. I love being able to help people and make them feel better.

Q: Did you have a mentor? If so, can you share a story?A: I have had so many mentors that have all shaped me into the nurse I am today, but the one who will always stand out the most is Tammy Vite, RN. She pushed me even when I doubted myself, and taught me so many things that will stay with me forever.

Q: What keeps you going and persevering as a nurse?A: The patients and families keep me going and remind me why I do what I do. Knowing that I have helped even one person along the way makes it all worth it. Having the coworkers and the community that I have surrounding me also makes me continue going back.