SapSap to launch food truck, fundraise for those affected by war at block party

MOUNT PLEASANT — Alex Hanesakda, who started SapSap as a pop-up restaurant at different kitchens throughout southeastern Wisconsin, wants to go back to having a traveling eatery … but in a different way.

While the relatively new brick-and-mortar location at 2343 Mead St., Mount Pleasant, has proven popular — SapSap was named Best New Business and runner-up to being named Best Asian Restaurant in The Journal Times’ Best of Racine County 2021 — Hanesakda said having a food truck would make the Lao-inspired cuisine more accessible.

“It’s ultimately just about reaching more of our followers,” said Hanesakda, who is also SapSap’s chef.

He and partner Jeff Cady, who is a veteran, are planning to have the food truck operational by mid-June and hope to use it to visit other places in southeast Wisconsin such as Burlington, where Hanesakda grew up, and Milwaukee.

The two hope to bring the truck to festivals, beer gardens, weddings and other private catering events.

Hanesakda bought the truck, which was formerly a UPS delivery truck, from Waukegan, Illinois. He hopes to hire a veteran to operate the restaurant-on-wheels once it is finished.

The truck will operate on a reservation-basis. Cady said the truck will have a lot of dates to fill.

The food truck’s offerings will be an abridged version of the restaurant’s menu, but will still include some of the most popular items. Hanesakda said eggrolls, chicken and fish sandwiches will be on a rotating basis. One of the sandwiches to be on the food truck menu includes the restaurant’s popular chicken banh mi.

With supply chain issues, and to allow the cuisine to be its most authentic, the two said it made the most sense to custom build their truck with their own hand-selected kitchen equipment.

“It’s not fast food, it’s not half fast food, it’s custom food,” Cady said.

Block party

SapSap is continuing to support those affected by war by planning a block party fundraiser on Mead Street on Saturday, May 21.

Hanesakda’s father fought alongside American soldiers in southeast Asia and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder throughout his life. SapSap has always been driven by the refugee experience and healing the trauma of war with food.

The party is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. and will have live bands and DJs. The kitchen is to be open until 8 p.m. and will feature a special dish dedicated to veterans and a pig roast in collaboration with Stack Farms.

Free PengPeng meals will be available for anyone in need. “Peng” is a Lao word meaning “to lovingly care for.”

“It’s ultimately to bring everybody together and help war victims,” Hanesakda said.

A new variety of Thum Phuk beer, brewed in Burlington by Low Daily, will be available at the block party. One-hundred percent of the beer’s sales during the party will go to We Help War Victims.

