SapSap to launch food truck, fundraise for those affected by war at block party

MOUNT PLEASANT — Alex Hanesakda, who started SapSap as a pop-up restaurant at different kitchens throughout southeastern Wisconsin, wants to go back to having a traveling eatery … but in a different way.
While the relatively new brick-and-mortar location at 2343 Mead St., Mount Pleasant, has proven popular — SapSap was named Best New Business and runner-up to being named Best Asian Restaurant in The Journal Times’ Best of Racine County 2021 — Hanesakda said having a food truck would make the Lao-inspired cuisine more accessible.
“It’s ultimately just about reaching more of our followers,” said Hanesakda, who is also SapSap’s chef.
He and partner Jeff Cady, who is a veteran, are planning to have the food truck operational by mid-June and hope to use it to visit other places in southeast Wisconsin such as Burlington, where Hanesakda grew up, and Milwaukee.
The two hope to bring the truck to festivals, beer gardens, weddings and other private catering events.
Hanesakda bought the truck, which was formerly a UPS delivery truck, from Waukegan, Illinois. He hopes to hire a veteran to operate the restaurant-on-wheels once it is finished.
The truck will operate on a reservation-basis. Cady said the truck will have a lot of dates to fill.
The food truck’s offerings will be an abridged version of the restaurant’s menu, but will still include some of the most popular items. Hanesakda said eggrolls, chicken and fish sandwiches will be on a rotating basis. One of the sandwiches to be on the food truck menu includes the restaurant’s popular chicken banh mi.
With supply chain issues, and to allow the cuisine to be its most authentic, the two said it made the most sense to custom build their truck with their own hand-selected kitchen equipment.
“It’s not fast food, it’s not half fast food, it’s custom food,” Cady said.
Block party
SapSap is continuing to support those affected by war by planning a block party fundraiser on Mead Street on Saturday, May 21.
The business is partnering with We Help War Victims, to remove unexploded ordnance from Lao soil; and with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, to support homeless veterans.
Hanesakda’s father fought alongside American soldiers in southeast Asia and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder throughout his life. SapSap has always been driven by the refugee experience and healing the trauma of war with food.
The party is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. and will have live bands and DJs. The kitchen is to be open until 8 p.m. and will feature a special dish dedicated to veterans and a pig roast in collaboration with Stack Farms.
Free PengPeng meals will be available for anyone in need. “Peng” is a Lao word meaning “to lovingly care for.”
“It’s ultimately to bring everybody together and help war victims,” Hanesakda said.
A new variety of Thum Phuk beer, brewed in Burlington by Low Daily, will be available at the block party. One-hundred percent of the beer’s sales during the party will go to We Help War Victims.
Five stories of Racine County residents who chased their dreams in 2021
We all have dreams. The five stories in this collection are of Racine County residents who followed theirs in 2021.
When I was a little girl, on my list of dreams, I wanted to become a teacher, a fashion designer and open a Filipino restaurant with my brother as the head chef and my sister as the waitress, and I would be the hostess. I dreamt of being a movie star.
As you grow older, your dreams change, and in the past year I've spent reporting for the Journal Times, I've been able to fulfill one of the more realistic things on my list: hearing and sharing the stories of real people. And it was most fun for me to hear the stories of real people who achieved their dreams, despite how the last year still living amid the pandemic has challenged us all.
Some Racine County residents chased dreams from their childhood, like Elle Maru, who dreamt of becoming an artist since she was a little girl and has now published two books.
Some residents dreamt of commemorating and bettering the community. Alex Hanesakda opened SapSap restaurant to tell the stories of refugees like his family through his food; Pastor Bill Thompkins wanted to honor the black families who migrated to this area for a better future during the Civil Rights movement; and finally, teenage Isaiah Lambert wanted to end gun violence by starting a basketball league that promoted brotherhood and mentorship.
Some dreams rose from the ashes, like Deon'Te and LaShaya Cottinghams' of opening a new clothing store after trials that left their family homeless.
Every dream, big or small, can mean a lot to us. Hopefully, reading these stories from people you may know in the community is a sign for you to follow yours.
Elle Maru has written and illustrated two books since graduating from Carthage College in the summer, but didn't think she would become an artist.
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Nehemiah Gardens' founder and main coordinator for the new exhibit, Pastor Bill Thompkins, said he is looking for more names to fill the walls with, which he envisions will one day have several thousand names. The purpose of the new exhibit is to "remember, honor and celebrate" those black migrants.
'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW
Isaiah Lambert had an idea in May, after the killings of Dontrell Bush and Marcus Caldwell, to fight gun violence in Racine with basketball. On Sunday, that dream became a reality as the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association tipped off.
The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.