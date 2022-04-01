SapSap receives last piece of Venmo Challenge Racine money; $100,000 goal surpassed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Like all restaurant proprietors, Alex Hanesakda has expenses to pay.

The owner and chef of SapSap, 2343 Mead St., Mount Pleasant, has food and supplies to purchase. Employees to pay. Other bills. And a recent effort: He’s building a custom food truck.

So imagine his surprise Thursday evening when Stan Anderson — the creator and leader of Venmo Challenge Racine, which raised funds to help local restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic — walked in.

Anderson began counting and handing out $100 bills, a process at least 31 other proprietors have now witnessed. He continued, even pulling some bills out of his shoes, until he finished counting out fifty $100 bills. Part of the $5,000 was the last chunk of the challenge’s goal to raise a total of $100,000 for locally-owned businesses.

Since September 2020, money has been raised mainly through Venmo, an app owned by PayPal used for exchanging electronic payments. The mission of VCR was to help non-chain businesses that were struggling, especially since the government wasn’t doing enough in Anderson's opinion to help them. As the Challenge progressed, other payment options were added, such as Chase Pay, Zelle, CashApp, PayPal and Facebook Messenger.

In its beginning, VCR awarded restaurants in Chicago and Milwaukee with donations from the money raised, but then in December 2020 narrowed its focus to only Racine County restaurants and businesses.

Quote "I just hope the mojo of the project continues." Stan Anderson

Wad of cash in hand, Hanesakda told his bartenders to start pouring shots, and the bill was on Anderson.

“I’m speechless,” Hanesakda said Thursday. “Thank you guys so much to allow us to keep doing (what we’re doing). We’re the ones that’s supposed to give free food out … It takes a community to inspire others to do what he’s doing.”

“I could not be more proud of the Racine community," Anderson said. "I think the city loves Alex, and Alex loves the city. There’s a future here for him. We need to keep great people like him in this city."

Helping ‘real people’

When closures due to the pandemic kept happening, Anderson became worried about local businesses. It bit him “square in the a--,” he said. “These are real people with real lives and livelihoods. Heaven forbid we lose them and their businesses.”

When he launched the VCR in 2020, he set the goal to raise $100,000 because he didn’t see the pandemic ending anytime soon.

Anderson was able to use his large social media following as a soccer coach and catch the attention of Racine County residents, as well as people as far as Florida and California, to join in on the money-raising efforts.

VCR reached the halfway mark at $50,000 only six months after its inception. The group had given away $95,200 as of mid-March. The final gift to SapSap put the challenge past its goal: at $100,200.

The energy of the community and recipients were what kept him continuing the challenge until donations reached the final goal, Anderson said.

“I’ve met some of the greatest people,” he said. “It’s been really, really some of the most rewarding moments of my life. I’ve really, really enjoyed this adventure.”

VCR gifted restaurants, bars, pubs, taverns, cafes, a banquet hall, nonprofits, a carpentry and woodworking business, and even the Racine Zoo — which was the recipient of the challenge’s largest gift: $10,000.

“Yes, it’s a little bit of a stretch for animals, but they were punched so hard,” Anderson said. “We needed to help the zoo. There was no revenue coming in.”

Even businesses that were not awarded donations hopped in on the efforts, donating money, items or events to provide incentive for people to donate, including Johnson Outdoors, Johnson Financial Group, Refuel Cafe, Ferraro’s Pizza, Bendtsen’s Bakery, Captain John’s Sammys & Such, George’s Tavern, Racine Brewing Company and Franksville Craft Beer Garden.

Anderson said that, while the challenge is now complete, he doesn’t have any set plans for what may be next. “What I do know is there are some really bada-- people in Racine that I could lean into if I wanted to start a project,” he said. “$100,200 is not enough to save all the restaurants, but I just hope the mojo of the project continues.”

One thing Anderson pledges to continue relating to VCR, however? Eating locally.

“Waking up on a Sunday, I want to get pizza from Bernie’s (Pizzeria) or Wells Brothers. I don’t want to get Pizza Hut pizza. I don’t want to get Domino’s. I don’t subscribe to that anymore. If you want wings, go to Richard’s (Bar & BBQ) for wings. There’s so many other places to go.”

