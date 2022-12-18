Santa makes early visit, with the Grinch in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Santa and his dear friend Grinch made a surprise visit Friday evening to personally pass out Christmas presents and treats to area kids.

Like all VIP visitors, Santa and Grinch received a special escort, in this case from members of the Mount Pleasant and Racine Police Departments — whose vehicles were stuffed with toys and treats.

Orchestrating Good, a local nonprofit looking to bolster the community through creative kindness, helped organize the event.

Orchestrating Good and its donors helped Santa out with approximately 150 gifts and treats for area children.

“Our mission with Orchestrating Good is to compose, support and recognize good in the community,” Rachael Contreras said. “By partnering with local law enforcement, we hope to bridge the gap between the police and community.”

Orchestrating Good has helped organize the visit from Santa and Grinch for the last three years and Contreras said it is now a tradition they will continue for many years to come.

The organization assisted Santa with the toy giveaway and they sent their thanks and appreciation to the many donors who made the event possible.

“I wish we could give this experience to every child in this city,” Jessica Greb said. “Little by little we will work to do that"

Greb is the founder of Orchestrating Good.

On hand were COP House officers Rachel Gardinier and Matt Kwapil to help distribute treats and toys.

Kwapil said they just wanted to help give back to the community and help to spread the Christmas cheer.

Greb explained Orchestrating Good works in partnership with the officers from the COP Houses and the event was just an extension of the work they do “every day to bring the community together.”

“I am grateful for that and we all are grateful for that so thank you,” she told the COP officers.

