WATERFORD

Santa gets a new home in western Racine County, thanks to volunteers who wanted to spruce up the holidays

Santa Chalet built for Waterford holidays with repurposed materials

Donors Cindy and Aubrey McGaughy created the new Santa Claus chalet using repurposed materials to give the structure a sense of character and personality.

 SCOTT WILLIAMS

WATERFORD — When they saw Santa Claus greeting children last year under a pop-up tent, Cindy and Aubrey McGaughy knew that Waterford could do better.

So the mother-daughter team built something better.

With help from a friend in the construction business, the McGaughys have donated a miniature chalet that now serves as Santa’s official home for the holiday season.

Kids are lining up for their chance to venture inside the 10-foot-tall chalet and greet Santa Claus against the festive backdrop of Ten Club Park along the Fox River in Downtown Waterford.

Tanya Maney executive director of Explore Waterford with new Santa chalet

Tanya Maney, executive director of Explore Waterford, says that although the new Santa chalet currently is decorated for the winter holidays, it could be used for other holidays and special events, too.

Aubrey McGaughy said she and her mother are delighted to see a suitable structure available for children and families to make holiday memories.

“We couldn’t be more elated,” she said. “What better way to make Waterford feel just a little bit more of a community?”

The new Santa’s chalet made its debut Dec. 4 following the yearly holiday parade. Santa Claus will be back to greet children there this Saturday, Dec. 11, with a professional photographer on hand to take pictures between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Beyond the North Pole

The Explore Waterford chamber of commerce group has accepted ownership of the chalet, and officials have designs on making the facility a year-round attraction.

Tanya Maney, executive director of the chamber, said she envisions refashioning the chalet for Easter Bunny visits and perhaps for other festive occasions.

“We could be creative and come up with lots of uses for it,” Maney said.

Tanya Maney executive director of Explore Waterford inside new Santa chalet

Tanya Maney, executive director of the Explore Waterford chamber of commerce, visits inside the group's new chalet, where Santa Claus will be greeting children this Saturday.

The chalet, which was built with repurposed materials, offers an 8-foot-wide interior room that is just large enough for Santa to relax in a chair and greet children surrounded by seasonal decorations.

Charlie Arnold, a builder who assisted with the project, said it was exciting to have a hand in assembling a home for Santa Claus, and for countless children to have memorable holiday experiences.

“It was really enjoyable,” he said. “It wasn’t work at all.”

Explore Waterford is working on trying to arrange for more visits with Santa at the chalet later this holiday season, beyond Saturday’s session with a professional photographer.

In previous years, the organization offered visits with Santa only once, following the holiday parade through downtown.

Can Santa be ‘fancy?’ Why not

Cindy and Aubrey McGaughy, both of whom live in Waterford, watched the parade in 2020 and then headed over to see Santa greeting children. They felt that the pop-up tent — the kind typically used by vendors at farmers markets — was not really sufficient.

New chalet for Santa and other special events in Waterford

Standing 10 feet tall, the new wood-framed miniature chalet has been donated to Explore Waterford to use as a home for Santa Claus, currently at Ten Club Park in Downtown Waterford.

“That got us thinking: How can we make it fancy?” Aubrey said.

The mother-daughter team operates a business called 2 Fancie Gals, a retail store in Burlington that specializes in repurposed furniture and home decor.

After they approached Explore Waterford with the idea, the McGaughys decided to build a miniature chalet for Santa. They enlisted help from Arnold, the owner of Arnold Construction LLC, who also happens to be Aubrey’s boyfriend.

Using repurposed siding and other home-building materials, the group built the wood-framed chalet and delivered it to Ten Club Park just in time for the Dec. 4 parade and holiday celebration. The chalet is decorated for the winter holidays inside and out.

It also is equipped with a ramp so that people with disabilities can go inside to visit with Santa.

Watching kids go inside to meet Santa, McGaughy said, made all the work worthwhile.

“We were just beaming,” she said. “We wanted to have that for the community.”

The chalet will remain in its place alongside Waterford’s official holiday tree through the holiday season. Chamber of commerce officials then will decide where to store it, and when to bring it back out for another public event.

Maney said she is grateful for the generous donation from the McGaughys and Arnold. She said it has brought a touch of authenticity to Ten Club Park for the winter holidays.

“It’s a cute little chalet that’s just perfect for Santa,” she said. “It just fits in so well.”

