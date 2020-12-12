Santa Does Exist fundraiser for Racine families in need receives 'incredible' support despite pandemic

RACINE — In a year of job losses, furloughs, struggles to cover rent or mortgage payments, sickness and death, Jesse Booker recognizes there are more people in need now than in the past five years of his Santa Does Exist fundraiser.

“I feel like people actually care more and want to do more,” said Booker, who lives in North Bay. “The people who are struggling are understanding they’re also blessed and others may have it worse than they do.”

However, he said even through the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraiser can move around it and still take care of families.

Booker began Santa Does Exist in 2015 to help families pay for Christmas gifts for their children. Community members and businesses raise money that buys gift cards for families in need. This year, the $250 gift cards will be for Target.

Booker is also the founder of Rapcine, a platform for local rap artists, which is connected with the fundraiser.

Rewards for donors