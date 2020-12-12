Santa Does Exist fundraiser for Racine families in need receives 'incredible' support despite pandemic

RACINE — In a year of job losses, furloughs, struggles to cover rent or mortgage payments, sickness and death, Jesse Booker recognizes there are more people in need now than in the past five years of his Santa Does Exist fundraiser.
“I feel like people actually care more and want to do more,” said Booker, who lives in North Bay. “The people who are struggling are understanding they’re also blessed and others may have it worse than they do.”
However, he said even through the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraiser can move around it and still take care of families.
Booker began Santa Does Exist in 2015 to help families pay for Christmas gifts for their children. Community members and businesses raise money that buys gift cards for families in need. This year, the $250 gift cards will be for Target.
Booker is also the founder of Rapcine, a platform for local rap artists, which is connected with the fundraiser.
Rewards for donors
There has been a lack of business partners this year due to the pandemic. In previous years, the fundraiser usually takes a life of its own and Booker doesn’t have to reach out much to businesses for support, he said. This year, he didn’t feel comfortable asking for that same corporate support when some businesses are finding it difficult to keep their doors open, he said.
However, this year, an “overwhelming response” has come from individual community members, Booker said. “Individuals who don’t have a lot of money are donating over and over again. It’s really starting to take off.”
Booker is also finding creative ways this year to reward donors. His friend Mike Chaaya from Canada provided an Xbox Series X that will be raffled off to someone who donates to the fundraiser.
“He (Chaaya) has zero ties to Racine and Kenosha,” Booker said. “It’s been a huge blessing.”
A Kobe Bryant jersey also was donated for a raffle.
People who donate $20 or more will have the opportunity to be randomly selected to choose a family in need that would receive a Target gift card.
“If you don’t know anyone who could use the money, we will find a family through educators, churches and other places,” Booker said.
Meeting a goal
The goals for the fundraiser in years past have been to surpass the previous year’s dollar amount. Booker began this year’s goal at $8,500, but the fundraiser initially had a slow start.
Booker lowered the goal to $5,000. Once that amount was raised, Booker eventually increased the goal to $7,500, where the goal amount was still sitting as of Thursday afternoon. He said he will increase the goal by $250 more each time it is met before the Dec. 19 deadline.
The families winning the $250 gift cards will be awarded them on Dec. 22 at the Target located next to Regency Mall, 5300 Durand Ave.
Why Target?
In previous years, the gift cards had been for Toys “R” Us, but with the company going out of business, that’s no longer possible.
“Toys “R” Us was perfect,” Booker said. “It was really sad when they left.”
He selected Target instead because of the ties he has to management there and because of the variety of items in the department store.
How to donate?
While Booker is the organizer, he gives all the credit to the community for raising the funds.
“The support of the community has been incredible. That is the reason I’ll do this until I die,” he said.
Donors can go to the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/gofundmecomsanta-does-exist-2020 or can contact Booker directly at jaymovel@gmail.com to organize payment via Cash App, PayPal, Facebook Messenger, Venmo, or by simply dropping off a personal check or cash in person. Booker said that because GoFundMe keeps a percentage of donations, he covers the difference with his own out-of-pocket money and appreciates offline payments.
“People need to know that every dollar helps,” Booker said. “There’s power in numbers. Every single donation is going to the pot and it will make a difference. No donation is too small.”
