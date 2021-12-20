Santa Claus and the Grinch put aside their differences to give out toys to Racine's kids, with help from the PD

It is a fact well-established that Santa’s sleigh was meant for snow, so for his relatively warm weather surprise visit to Racine on Sunday, the RPD stepped up with transportation.

Because it is such a busy time of year for Santa’s elves, RPD officers also assisted with the toy delivery.

Santa, the Grinch, and their helpers distributed toys in the neighborhoods around Racine’s COP Houses on Villa and Geneva streets.

Each child who participated was allowed to choose a toy, and was also given a blanket and a Christmas treat.

Rachael Contreras, of Orchestrating Good, who helped organize Santa’s visit, said they were able to bring the Christmas magic to several hundred children.

“That is amazing,” said Contreras, whose husband is a Racine Police detective. “We are blessed to have the opportunity to ignite the Christmas spirit in hundreds of children and grownups alike.”

Christmas spirit

Orchestrating Good is led by the same folks who organized last year’s toy distribution in the midst of the pandemic when the annual Shop with a Cop had to be cancelled.

However, the toy delivery looked a bit different in 2021 thanks to a local girl and her enthusiastic response to meeting Santa on her doorstep.

Jessica Greb, of Orchestrating Good, explained that last year people signed up to get a visit from Santa.

During his visits, Mr. Claus came across a little girl in the neighborhood whose name was not on the list, Ronjnanae Seay, who was then 8 years old.

She was so excited to see Santa, he decided to use a bit of that Christmas magic to ensure she had a gift.

Her excitement and joy led Orchestrating Good to reconsider toy delivery in 2021, even after Shop with a Cop resumed.

Instead of having a list from people who signed up, Santa, the Grinch and their helpers formed a parade and walked along the street, handing out goodies to excited and surprised children.

Because Seay was so instrumental in bringing back toy delivery in 2021, her house was the first house Santa visited, and she was very surprised.

“I didn’t know Santa was real,” she said, “but I think he’s real now.”

Elves

There were many local elves who helped make Santa’s surprise visit to Racine possible.

One of them was Burn Boot Camp, in Mount Pleasant, held a toy drive to contribute to the effort.

The visit was also made possible due to the efforts of the officers from the Community Oriented Policing program.

Greb praised Racine’s COP program, which seeks to strengthen the relationship between the law enforcement and the communities they serve.

There are six COP houses in Racine, which gives officers a base for getting to know the people in the neighborhood in order to build trust.

Greb said the program has such a positive impact, she would like to see more communities adopt the program.

In addition to the toy drive, there is a separate program, Orchestrating Good Resources (orchestratinggood.org/resources), which ensures the COP houses have food, hygiene products, and the like for the officers to distribute to those in need.

Greb explained there are times when officers encounter people with needs, and they use their own money to make purchases to help people out.

Orchestrating Good Resources ensures those items are on hand when the need arises so officers do not have to spend their own money.

In 2022, this program is expected to expand to the Mount Pleasant COP House, 2237 Mead St., as well.

