Sanders follows Biden in endorsing Unified referendum; 'Yes' campaign is surprised

“We were very surprised,” she said.

As of press time Wednesday, the Biden campaign had not answered questions as to who alerted the former vice president about the Milwaukee and Racine referendums or why decided to endorse these referendums specifically.

“We need to invest in our public schools and our students, and that’s why I’m proud to support these two referendums to support our schools in Milwaukee and Racine,” Biden said in the Tuesday statement.

There are more than 40 school district referendums set to go on the April 7 ballot.

Powell is the mother of one Racine Unified student and has a younger child who is set to attend district schools in the future. She said this drives her passion to ensure that the students in the district have the spaces and resources they need to be successful.

“I am very grateful,” Powell said of the endorsements, “it’s rare that national campaigns are aware of and engaged with what’s going on in local communities. And this is such a critical moment for our school district, so I’m just very grateful that they wanted to bring attention to what we’re trying to accomplish through this referendum.”