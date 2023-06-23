TOWN OF DOVER — A place that often comforts animals during their final days is celebrating an unusual turnabout with newborns experiencing their first days.

Tiny Hooves animal sanctuary has welcomed three baby goats, after their pregnant mothers were rescued from a slaughterhouse and brought to the Racine County facility.

So unusual is the birth of new animals at the sanctuary that Tiny Hooves officials and volunteers decided to do what many expectant mothers do — have a baby shower.

Visitors to the farm on Saturday not only can meet the baby goats and present them with gifts, they also can support Tiny Hooves and its nonprofit mission of caring for distressed or displaced farm animals.

The 33-acre sanctuary operates at 1117 N. Britton Road, north of Union Grove.

The baby shower is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beca Thompson, founder and president of Tiny Hooves, said the sanctuary houses many animals that are recovering from trauma or looking for a place where they can die in peace and dignity.

Having three goats born on site — starting new lives as the happy result of animal rescues — is a rare achievement seldom realized under such circumstances, Thompson said.

“It’s such an uplifting and emotional thing,” she said. “That’s why we want to celebrate.”

The shower will include appearances by baby goats Kylo, Augustus and Amity, along with their mothers, Blossom and Maude. There also will be party games, party favors and vegan snack foods.

Admission is free, although donations will be accepted.

The sanctuary started operations in 2015 and has been located at the Britton Road farm in Dover since 2018. Animals arrive from rescues in the agriculture industry, police departments and animal control agencies.

The population of 176 animals includes horses, cows, donkeys, sheep, goats, ducks and peacocks. Many are old, disabled or recovering from illness or trauma.

Sandi Swiss, vice president of the sanctuary’s board of directors, said the birth of baby goats is special because it means that they will have the chance to live their entire lives at the facility — never experiencing trauma or neglect.

“They’re really only going to know love,” Swiss said. “That’s very rare.”

Tiny Hooves is operated by Thompson, her partner, Taylor Romack, about 50 volunteers and other supporters.

The current situation began when two female goats, both pregnant, were rescued from a farm in Iowa. Both had relatively mild infections, but as a result, they were headed to a slaughterhouse.

Romack said Tiny Hooves is a vegan operation, so any animal slaughter is prohibited. Knowing that the two endangered goats were pregnant made it seem even worse.

“It felt a little extra wrong,” he said.

The two mothers, now named Blossom and Maude, were resettled at Tiny Hooves, and both delivered healthy babies. Blossom gave birth May 4 to Kylo, while Maude on May 14 delivered twins, Augustus and Amity.

Both mothers also survived their infections, and are living happily alongside their newborns.

Tiny Hooves workers have dubbed the group “Freedom Family,” to signify how the two mothers were rescued from slaughter.

Now more than four weeks old, the three baby goats exhibit boundless energy as they run and play on the farm. All three will be spayed or neutered, and allowed to live permanently at Tiny Hooves.

“They know they’re special,” Thompson said. “They think the universe centers around them.”

