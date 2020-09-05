Same schools with a different feel in the COVID era: Yorkville, Raymond return to classes

RACINE COUNTY — Western Racine County students, returning to school for in-person instruction for the first time since March, are returning to something of an educational paradox — familiar surroundings that are significantly different in the post-COVID world of face coverings, social distancing, enhanced sanitation measures and other health and safety protocols.
Raymond School
At Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Abbie Ramon, coordinator of student learning, said the school implemented a phased opening, with grades 6-8 students attending classes on site as of Tuesday. Grades 4K-5 students are scheduled to start on-site instruction on Tuesday.
“This week we had the sixth- through eighth-graders come in all week so we could get a lot of face time with them upfront before sending them virtual,” Ramon said, noting that about 15% of Raymond School’s 415 grades 4K-8 students have opted to participate in a full-time virtual learning option.
Ramon said the first several days of school “generally speaking went really well, really smoothly,” even if the school rules and patterns that students are returning to are, in many ways, radically different than the ones they left in March.
“All of the staff and students are required to wear masks, the students are in 50% reduced class size cohorts, the students stay in the same room all day and the teachers rotate to the different rooms, Ramon said. “We’ve provided a lot of opportunities for them to get outside, to get fresh air. There are several mask-free zones in the building that allow for the proper social distancing and ventilation where people can remove their masks.”
Ramon said the grades 6-8 students miss the “social aspect” of passing time between class periods. The upside, she noted, is that although students have to social distance while outside, it nevertheless offers them the opportunity to “see the whole population of middle schoolers“ and also “allows for some socialization.”
Starting next week grades 4K-5 students will participate in on-site learning Mondays-Thursdays at reduced 50% class sizes, with virtual learning on Fridays. Raymond School’s grades 6-8 students will learn virtually online Monday-Thursday and participate in on-site instruction on Fridays.
“They (grades 6-8 students) are virtual because we needed their classroom space to allow for the social distancing required for the 50% class size,” Ramon said.
The Raymond School Board will review the school’s instructional model on Oct. 12.
“From there the determination will be made to either maintain the blended model, modify the blended model, go complete face-to-face, go to complete virtual, things like that” Ramon said.
Yorkville School
After being away since March 13, the 440 students at Yorkville School, 18621 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), were greeted with cheery, colorful entryway sidewalk chalk drawings by teachers, administrators and support staff.
“I’m super-excited to see the kids,” said Superintendent Jeff Peterson.
Also excited for the arrival of students on Tuesday was Bill Ticha, who became Yorkville School’s new principal over the summer after two years serving as directing principal at Gifford School in the Racine Unified School District.
“It feels great,” he said. “It’s been a long time. I’m not a very good virtual principal. I need to be in the school with kids, with teachers, so I’m excited,” Ticha said. “I’m cautiously optimistic. I think if we can adhere to our plan, get everybody on board with what we’re doing — masks, social distancing — it will mean we can get to our full-on, five-days-a-week that much quicker.”
Peterson said that approximately 30 district students have opted to participate in a “pretty independent” remote learning experience, with district teachers “providing work aligned to the classroom standards.”
“We’ve been in this limbo since March,” Peterson noted. “We’ve been talking a lot about it, we’ve been going all over scenarios, we’ve been meeting with staff since mid-July to make sure that we have the student’s best interests in mind, the staff’s best interests in mind, to plan what we have. Of course, we’re going to keep revisiting it and see if we need to adjust our plan.”
Students returning to Yorkville School for on-site, in-person instruction will be following a blended instructional schedule, with grades 6-8 students learning on-site in person on Mondays and engaging in virtual learning Tuesday-Friday.
On Mondays, Peterson said grades 4K-5 students will participate in a “menu” of teacher-provided independent learning activities for home use, including STEM (science-technology-engineering-mathematics), physical activity and art “challenges.” Elementary students will be on-site for in person instruction Tuesday-Friday.
Collaboration explored
Looking to address the concerns of middle school parents, Peterson said Yorkville and Raymond schools are exploring collaboration options, with both districts having adopted blended instruction models.
“We’re exploring whether we can get sixth-graders here more, meaning we could use part of Raymond’s building on Fridays and they could use part of our building on Mondays to get more kids in the building,” Peterson said.
