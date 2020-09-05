Same schools with a different feel in the COVID era: Yorkville, Raymond return to classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Western Racine County students, returning to school for in-person instruction for the first time since March, are returning to something of an educational paradox — familiar surroundings that are significantly different in the post-COVID world of face coverings, social distancing, enhanced sanitation measures and other health and safety protocols.

Raymond School

At Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Abbie Ramon, coordinator of student learning, said the school implemented a phased opening, with grades 6-8 students attending classes on site as of Tuesday. Grades 4K-5 students are scheduled to start on-site instruction on Tuesday.

“This week we had the sixth- through eighth-graders come in all week so we could get a lot of face time with them upfront before sending them virtual,” Ramon said, noting that about 15% of Raymond School’s 415 grades 4K-8 students have opted to participate in a full-time virtual learning option.

Ramon said the first several days of school “generally speaking went really well, really smoothly,” even if the school rules and patterns that students are returning to are, in many ways, radically different than the ones they left in March.