Same chicken, different flock: New but familiar faces reopen Golden Chicken

RACINE — Golden Chicken, the beloved chicken restaurant on 16th Street which was closed for a period of time in the summer, opened under new ownership last month.

The new owners are couple Yolonda "Yogi" Blair and Terrance Blair, already known in Racine for Yogi's Pud'n, the pudding food truck that opened a brick-and-mortar location in Uptown Racine in 2018.

The Blairs had incubated a relationship with Golden Chicken management over the last three years of serving pudding at the chicken joint. So when ownership of Golden Chicken was up in the air, the Blairs flocked to the opportunity.

An overwhelming start

The Blairs know they have big shoes to fill. When asked how their first month being open went, they both described the experience as "overwhelming" due to the demand and the fast-paced environment of the spot.

But it has meant a lot to the Blairs to keep the place open. There was buzz in September that the restaurant was for sale, with Facebook posts lamenting Golden Chicken's supposed closing: "RIP Golden Chicken," a user wrote.

"A lot of people have been happy that it's back open," Yogi said. "Most of the restaurants we grew up with are gone, and so we don't want to see that happen to Golden Chicken."

The Blairs asked customers for grace as they figure out how to run the restaurant, reminding customers it is a new experience for them.

"Be patient with us," Terrance said. "Everything's the same. We didn't change anything except the cooks. Everything is still cooked on the same timer."

Like other small businesses, Golden Chicken is experiencing product shortages; like the fish, perch, which they have not been able to get for about two months.

"Just give us a chance to get it going and get it right," Yogi said.

New look, new offerings

More information For more information, visit facebook.com/GoldenChickenracine. The restaurant, located at 3523 16th St., is open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 2-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. To place an order, stop by or call 262-637-9715.

The restaurant is serving the same menu the Blairs assured customers — but the lobby itself received a facelift.

First, the walls each have their own thing to look at.

One wall has the classic Golden Chicken spray-painted mural. Another near the checkout is decked out in fried chicken-themed wallpaper. Another is reserved for selfies. A fourth wall has funny little messages that Yogi and others have scrawled, like "Voted best fried chicken in town by some guy who likes fried chicken."

Not to mention the temporary grand Christmas display in the windows.

"It's more welcoming," said Terrance of what older, regular customers have said about the restaurant's makeover. "A lot of people, when they come in, they notice the change."

And for a restaurant that's almost 70 years old (it opened in 1952, according to its website), the Blairs were told the regular customers wouldn't like change.

"They want what they want," Yogi said; and she and Terrance are happy to deliver the classic chicken that has rose the carryout joint to fame, but they wanted to bring some innovation to attract new customers.

For example, Terrance whipped up some brand new chicken wings made with Harold's Mild Sauce — a famous, coveted hot sauce popular in Chicago — and within the first couple days of Golden Chicken's opening, he said he'd sold about a thousand wings.

"Everybody loved it," Yogi said.

The couple is also implementing a Sunday special called the "$10 Dolla Holla," hoping to feature a new menu item weekly.

"We want to bring in people to try different things," Yogi said.

And knowing the range of talented cooks in Racine, the couple said they'll be looking into allowing other small restaurants to use their kitchen in the future with a program called "A Venue For Your Menu."

"We want to be able to offer the restaurant on the day that we're closed on Monday for other cooks to come in and have a restaurant for the day," Yogi said.

