RACINE — The local Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign, like others across the state and nation, is struggling this year.
Many of the usual kettle locations in the Racine area have been left unattended this season, as there aren’t enough volunteers to station at the regular posts.
Presently in Racine, the Salvation Army is collecting donations at about 12 kettles per day, compared to its typical 20 kettles per day in years past.
The local red kettle campaign had only collected $102,000 through Dec. 10, about $30,000 less than usual at this point in the campaign. Donations made to all Racine-area red kettles Saturday, however, will count double as SC Johnson has promised to match them.
This will be SC Johnson’s seventh year matching contributions from the Red Kettle Campaign. Last year, the company gave almost $20,000 in matching donations to support the campaign.
The organization’s goal this year for the campaign, lasting from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, is $300,000. Kettle donations will end Christmas Eve, but the Salvation Army will continue to take donations by mail through the end of the year
Lacking volunteers
Major Ken Nicolai, corps officer with the Salvation Army Corps Community Center in Racine, said he and others with the Salvation Army believe low unemployment is a contributing factor in the poor volunteer rates this year.
“People don’t have as much free time,” Nicolai said.
Sometimes, when the Salvation Army couldn’t find enough volunteers, it would hire ringers, but this year the organization is having a hard time even getting paid workers to man the kettles.
Although overall donations are down so far this year, Nicolai said contributions made by mail have been about the same as in years past.
“The kettles that are out there are doing well,” Nicolai said. “We just have a shortage of volunteers.”
The local Salvation Army is hoping to attract more volunteers to work the week before Christmas, typically its heaviest donation week.
“Next week is an important week for us,” Nicolai said.
The Salvation Army has run its Red Kettle Campaign for more than 120 years, asking for donations from area shoppers to fund its efforts to help local families, children and seniors. Last year, the local organization surpassed its goal by more than $25,000, bringing the campaign total to more than $330,000, with the help of that year’s honorary chairman, Fisk Johnson. Last year the chairman and CEO of SC Johnson offered a two-for-one donation match day, in additional to SC Johnson’s match day.
Those interested in volunteering can visit registertoring.com or call 262-632-3147 to sign up to ring.
