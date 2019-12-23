Salvation Army sets new one-day Saturday record on SC Johnson match day

RACINE COUNTY — The community and Salvation Army bell ringers set a new local one-day record Saturday, SC Johnson’s annual match day.
When all donations were tallied Monday, the Racine Salvation Army had collected $36,642.41 on Saturday.
In comparison, the SCJ matching day last year brought in more than $21,000.
“We were stunned by what came in that night,” John Costabile, advisory board chairman for the Racine-area Salvation Army Corps, said Monday. Saturday’s total surpassed any other one-day collection “by a lot,” he said.
It was the eighth straight year that SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson offered to have his company match the total amount collected on one Saturday in December.
“It was phenomenal and extraordinary,” said Major Cindy Nicolai of the local Salvation Army Corps.
Like last year, bell ringers were stationed at 14 sites. Some kettles had to be swapped out at midday because they were already stuffed full, Nicolai said.
The organization was greatly aided by the fact that about 49 volunteers from more than 24 organizations rang bells at the red kettles, she said. Only nine bell ringers that day were paid for their time.
SCJ ran ads in The Journal Times, submitted a press release and placed a posting on Facebook, Nicolai said. In addition, for the first time the Salvation Army also used a website where volunteers could register to ring a bell.
“I think that was all part of what made the community come together,” she said.
With pizzazz
Nicolai also credited the many bell ringers who she observed smiling and occasionally singing and/or doing what she dubbed a “reindeer dance” at 5111 Douglas Ave. “It really got people’s attention,” she said.
The Salvation Army’s fundraising goal this season — including a direct mail appeal — is $325,000. As of Monday, including the check yet to come from SCJ, the campaign stood at about $175,000, Nicolai said.
The money raised allows the Salvation Army to serve more than 100,000 meals to people in need, assist those affected by disasters, provide various after-school programs and other basic services to people in our community.
Due to the record number of donations over the past four years, the Salvation Army was able to launch the Healthy Kids Diner program in May 2019. This program provides hot, healthy meals to children in need. The meals are served at The Salvation Army of Racine, and at community oriented policing houses throughout the community.