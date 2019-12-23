Salvation Army sets new one-day Saturday record on SC Johnson match day

RACINE COUNTY — The community and Salvation Army bell ringers set a new local one-day record Saturday, SC Johnson’s annual match day.

When all donations were tallied Monday, the Racine Salvation Army had collected $36,642.41 on Saturday.

In comparison, the SCJ matching day last year brought in more than $21,000.

“We were stunned by what came in that night,” John Costabile, advisory board chairman for the Racine-area Salvation Army Corps, said Monday. Saturday’s total surpassed any other one-day collection “by a lot,” he said.

It was the eighth straight year that SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson offered to have his company match the total amount collected on one Saturday in December.

“It was phenomenal and extraordinary,” said Major Cindy Nicolai of the local Salvation Army Corps.

Like last year, bell ringers were stationed at 14 sites. Some kettles had to be swapped out at midday because they were already stuffed full, Nicolai said.

The organization was greatly aided by the fact that about 49 volunteers from more than 24 organizations rang bells at the red kettles, she said. Only nine bell ringers that day were paid for their time.

