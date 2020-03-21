Salvation Army running low on food and hygiene items, seeks donations

RACINE – The Salvation Army of Racine’s stock of food and hygiene products is running low due to increased demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are running out of food and other items people need," said Major Cindy Nicolai in a press release. "Our suppliers are also running out."

Items that the Salvation Army most urgently needs are:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Canned foods, such as soup, vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken breast and chili

Boxed items, such as mac and cheese

Peanut Butter and jelly

Hygiene products (toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer)

Those who can donate to the pantry should stop by The Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Ave., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We will also accept monetary donations so we can shop for the food," Nicolai said.

The Salvation Army of Racine's food pantry is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for residents in Racine, with a focus on the 53402 and 53403 zip codes. Adult recipients must provide a state identification card or driver’s license and birth certificates or immunization records must be provided for children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.