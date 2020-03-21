Salvation Army running low on food and hygiene items, seeks donations

RACINE – The Salvation Army of Racine’s stock of food and hygiene products is running low due to increased demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.
"We are running out of food and other items people need," said Major Cindy Nicolai in a press release. "Our suppliers are also running out."
Items that the Salvation Army most urgently needs are:
- Canned foods, such as soup, vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken breast and chili
- Boxed items, such as mac and cheese
- Peanut Butter and jelly
- Hygiene products (toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer)
Those who can donate to the pantry should stop by The Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Ave., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We will also accept monetary donations so we can shop for the food," Nicolai said.
The Salvation Army of Racine's food pantry is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for residents in Racine, with a focus on the 53402 and 53403 zip codes. Adult recipients must provide a state identification card or driver’s license and birth certificates or immunization records must be provided for children.