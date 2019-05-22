RACINE — Local children in need will be able to get dinner for free at four locations around the city with next Tuesday’s launch of the Healthy Kids Diner program from the Salvation Army of Racine and Racine Police Department.
The program is intended to help meet a dire community need for children to get regular healthy meals. Thirty percent of children in Racine live in poverty, according to a Salvation Army press release. County-wide, 20% are impoverished, according to University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute data.
“We all know if kids are lacking nutrition, they don’t develop fully the way their body was meant to develop, so those were all areas we wanted to address when we started this program,” said Maj. Ken Nicolai, a corps officer with the Racine Salvation Army.
The year-round Healthy Kids Diner program will give children dinners at various locations throughout the week. The schedule is as follows:
- Noon Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Ave.
- 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Villa Street COP House, 1146 Villa St.
- 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 16th Street COP House, 1900 16th St.
- 5 p.m. Thursday at the Geneva Street COP House, 1140 Geneva St.
Meals will include fruits and vegetables and anything from chicken to spaghetti and meatballs, pizza or macaroni and cheese. All meals will meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture-recommended nutrition allowances for children.
All meals will be made at the Salvation Army and transported to the other locations. Cooking will be handled by paid and volunteer kitchen staff, Nicolai said.
As the program develops, Nicolai said, he hopes to add service on Saturdays and eventually serve food at more COP Houses around the city, and also to add more food-service days at each COP House. The Salvation Army and Police Department began developing the program about a year and a half ago, Nicolai said.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to break bread with the children we serve and to develop relationships that will have a lasting impact,” Racine Police Lt. Jessie Metoyer said in a statement.
Other contributors
In addition to the RPD, the program is also getting help from United Way of Racine County, the state Department of Public Instruction and Racine Community Foundation.
Nicolai said Healthy Kids Diners complements the existing Weekend Snack Program the Salvation Army runs, in which the organization sends 400 snack packs weekly to area schools for children in need to take home on the weekends.
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for the program; volunteers must pass a background check. To get involved, contact Nicolai at ken_nicolai@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 262-632-3147.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.