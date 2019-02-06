RACINE — The local Salvation Army chapter managed to recover from a slow start to last year’s Red Kettle campaign and received donations consistent with a typical year.
In all, the campaign raised $290,873.12, just short of the goal of $300,000, according to Maj. Ken Nicolai, corps officer with The Salvation Army Corps Racine Community Center. Donations to Red Kettles alone accounted for $92,800.96.
The total is short of 2017’s record-high contribution level of $330,000, which Nicolai said was an anomaly because SC Johnson Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson was honorary chairman of the campaign. In 2016, the campaign raised about $291,000.
Last year’s campaign struggled to get volunteers, Nicolai said. Of the Salvation Army’s 20 bell-ringing sites, only 16 were active with volunteers. As a result, the kettles brought in about $37,000 less than in 2017, Nicolai said.
But the kettles that were manned did not see a drop in contributions year over year. “That’s how we know it’s a shortage of volunteers,” Nicolai said.
“Kettles don’t make money if there’s not somebody ringing that bell,” he said. “People want that personal touch and the sound of the bell to attract them to that kettle.”
When campaigns end up short of their goal, the Salvation Army may need to cut back on staff hours and the aid it gives to those in need, Nicolai said.
To boost volunteer bell ringer numbers, the Salvation Army last year did a soft launch of RegistertoRing.com across some of its districts, including the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan district that includes Racine’s chapter. The website gives volunteers an easier and more convenient way to register to be bell ringers.
This year, the website will be available in all districts and will receive a nationwide marketing push, which could help make sure all 20 local bell-ringing spots are filled, Nicolai said.
Though the year came up a little short of the goal, Nicolai said the Salvation Army is still grateful for the donations it received.
“Even in a tough year with volunteer recruitment, (people) went out of their way to make sure we had the resources we need to help people this year,” Nicolai said.
