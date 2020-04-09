Salvation Army partners with local restaurants as participation in meals program increases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — In the hope of helping everyone involved better weather the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army of Racine has partnered with two local restaurants to provide food for children involved in its “Healthy Kids Diner” program.

The intent of the temporary change to the program is twofold, according to Jamie Read, social services manager for the Salvation Army. The organization wants to help these local restaurants while their dining rooms are shut down due to the pandemic and The Salvation Army could use the restaurants’ help as participation in the meal program has increased significantly.

Typically, the school-aged children who participate in the program gather at various Racine Police Department Community Oriented Policing, or COP Houses, Monday through Friday, and The Salvation Army serves a nutritious meal.

Now, The Maple Table and Reefpoint Brew House are packaging hot to-go meals Monday though Friday to be provided at the COP houses, with an additional weekend to-go bag on Fridays. Meals align with Salvation Army guidelines and include a protein, vegetable, fruit and milk.

Before the pandemic, Read estimated that The Salvation Army was feeding about 35 children per night between the two local COP houses where meals are served. She said the total is now around 75.