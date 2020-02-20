Salvation Army food pantry reopens, allowing clients to shop for themselves

The food pantry solely relies on donations. The most popular items were breakfast foods and hygiene items on the opening day, Read said.

Hygiene items are the most popular items that clients are excited about, because those items cannot be purchased with food share, or federal food assistance dollars.

The pantry needs diapers the most, specifically sizes 4, 5 and 6, Phifer said.

Getting the idea started

Read said all food pantries are trying to move to this style of letting the clients pick out their food, and the Salvation Army wanted to jump on board.

One of the volunteers who was heavily involved in the food pantry passed away last year, so the pantry was short on staff, Read said. The pantry was closed in January to regroup and remodel. However, there were still some emergency food handouts for people in desperate need and other food pantries in Racine were available to families during that time.

As far as goals for this year, the pantry is just trying to keep the shelves stocked and have enough volunteers, Read said.

Phifer said it took about two weeks to move everything. The pantry used pre-existing shelves from a back room and moved them to the front of the building to house the food.