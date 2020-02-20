Salvation Army food pantry reopens, allowing clients to shop for themselves

RACINE — The Salvation Army’s food pantry in Racine is trying a new way to give out food to people in need.
In the past, Salvation Army volunteers would pre-bag food for an anonymous person, which Jamie Read, community center project manager for the Salvation Army, said didn’t make sense.
Now, clients can come in to the building and “shop” around for the food they need, choosing exactly what they want. The pantry’s grand opening was Wednesday for community partners and the official opening day for clients to use the pantry’s service was Thursday.
The food waste issue
The main problem with pre-bagging food and handing them out to clients was that people were leaving unwanted food behind. Often times, food pantry volunteers would see food left outside or in the parking lot.
“We’d come here in the morning and it had been sitting there all night in the rain, so we had to throw away food that we were giving clients,” Read said. “We don’t know what happens when they leave our doors. It was double the work and they weren’t getting stuff they wanted.”
Read said the clients so far have been really receptive and happy that they can pick their own food with the new system.
Clients can receive food by coming into the Salvation Army building, located at 1901 Washington Ave. in Uptown and showing a Wisconsin ID and proof of address.
The amount of items a client may receive depends on family size. There is a set amount of items in any given category, such as dairy products or frozen meat, that a family can receive depending on how many people are in the family.
The system at the pantry also allows the number of items to be adjusted based on the shelf’s stock.
Read has found that most people don’t always take the amount of food that they are allowed. If the client has a surplus of breakfast food, for example, the client wouldn’t take breakfast food and would only select what she or he needs.
Big demand
The pantry plans for 25 people per day. On its opening day, the pantry assisted almost 50 clients total, already surpassing 25 by 9:02 a.m., according to Read. After the approximate 50 people selected their food, the pantry had to turn down another 15 to 20 people, Read said.
“That shows you how bad people are hurting, especially in this neighborhood,” said Charles Phifer, Salvation Army food pantry aide. “They just don’t have a lot.”
The food pantry is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, but it's only available for the first 25 people who arrive.
The opening day was a special circumstance and they let extra people shop.
The food pantry solely relies on donations. The most popular items were breakfast foods and hygiene items on the opening day, Read said.
Hygiene items are the most popular items that clients are excited about, because those items cannot be purchased with food share, or federal food assistance dollars.
The pantry needs diapers the most, specifically sizes 4, 5 and 6, Phifer said.
Getting the idea started
Read said all food pantries are trying to move to this style of letting the clients pick out their food, and the Salvation Army wanted to jump on board.
One of the volunteers who was heavily involved in the food pantry passed away last year, so the pantry was short on staff, Read said. The pantry was closed in January to regroup and remodel. However, there were still some emergency food handouts for people in desperate need and other food pantries in Racine were available to families during that time.
As far as goals for this year, the pantry is just trying to keep the shelves stocked and have enough volunteers, Read said.
Phifer said it took about two weeks to move everything. The pantry used pre-existing shelves from a back room and moved them to the front of the building to house the food.
Phifer said that besides the new system, which works better than the old system, the pantry has a better variety of items as well.
“I’m happy just to give back to the community,” he said. “It just makes you feel good knowing that you can help people. You see people smiling, they’re going to have something to eat.”