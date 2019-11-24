Salvation Army children's coat reserves depleted, drive begins Monday

RACINE — Local children living in poverty are in need of warm winter coats, and the Salvation Army and its partners are asking the community to help by donating their used ones.
“Since winter arrived early, we’ve already pretty much depleted the 200 leftover from last year,” said Maj. Ken Nicolai, corps officer for the Racine branch of the Salvation Army.
This is the first year that the Racine Salvation Army will conduct a Coats for Kids drive of its own. The organization had previously held a regional coat collection for southeast Wisconsin.
The Salvation Army will be collecting slightly used children’s and adult coats, along with new hats, mittens and scarves at various locations Nov. 25 through Nov. 13. The organization will also accept monetary donations, with the estimated cost of a child’s coat at $30, according to a press release from the organization. The Salvation Army’s goal this year is to collect at least 400 coats.
Following collection, the items will be dry cleaned by Cintas Facility Services.
Nicolai said staff at Racine Unified schools have already been contacting the Salvation Army to request coats for their students. After the drive, school personnel will let the organization know how many coats they need to pass on to students.
“They’re the ones who see kids coming to school without coats,” Nicolai said.
As of last school year, 61% of Racine Unified students were socioeconomically disadvantaged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Parents of children who do not attend public school can contact the Salvation Army to request coats by calling 262-632-3147.
Nicolai said his organization will take “anything usable” when it comes to coat, hat, mitten and scarf donations. He added that coats should be functional, with working zippers or buttons.
Monetary donations, with “kids coats” indicated on the payments, can be sent to The Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Ave. Racine.