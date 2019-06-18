RACINE — South Pier, which runs along Christopher Columbus Causeway, can be a slick and dangerous perch for fishing or just admiring the lake.
But now, thanks to Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin, anyone who might slip into the water has a better chance of being rescued. As of last week, five life rings — also known as life buoys or throw rings — are now posted along South Pier.
The Glasdon life rings, bought by Salmon Unlimited, are stationed at the four walkways onto the pier and at the very end of South Pier by the harbor entrance. Each life ring is stationed inside a round, red plastic cabinet mounted to the railing. And each throw ring comes with 50 feet of waterproof rope with a loop at the other end.
The cost to Salmon Unlimited, an organization of about 100 members, was about $400 for each ring, rope and cabinet, said Jim “Doc” Poplawski, vice president of Salmon Unlimited. Last week Doc and his son Scott, who also is a Salmon Unlimited board member, installed the cabinets and rings.
Over the years, the Poplawskis said, people have fallen into the lake from South Pier, especially during Salmon-A-Rama, Salmon Unlimited’s biggest annual fundraising event. Last year, Scott said, a boy fell in during the event, but others were able to bring him back in.
“It does happen, unfortunately,” Scott said.
And the danger has never been greater, Doc said. With water levels on Lake Michigan at an all-time high, when large boats pass by they can push waves onto the pier.
“Especially during Salmon-A-Rama, we always get a good storm or two,” he said.
Monitoring
Scott said he thinks the five throw rings give adequate coverage along South Pier.
“Our mission statement is: ‘We safely sustain the tradition of sport fishing through education, conservation, stocking, and fishing tournaments,’ and these life rings are an example of that statement,” Scott wrote on Facebook.
“These life rings are vital to ensure the safety of not only fishermen but everyone enjoying our lakefront, and they are also another example of the work we do at Salmon Unlimited for future generations, conservation and our community.”
Kenosha recently took the precaution of installing life ring kiosks: three of them along the city’s North Pier, on June 3. The kiosks are to be monitored and maintained daily. The life rings were installed there in response to several drownings and water rescues there in recent years.
The goal is to eventually upgrade the Kenosha kiosks with automation that would trigger a direct 911 call upon opening — something not talked about here, but an idea that Doc said he likes.
Each South Pier cabinet has his phone number and asks that he be called if a life ring or cabinet is missing or a cabinet has been opened. Doc also plans to check them about every other day.
Both Poplawskis said North Pier, at North Beach, is at least as dangerous as South Pier. However, according to a study part of the North Pier needs to be rebuilt, and for now Salmon Unlimited is holding back on life rings there for that reason.
The public is invited to watch the official unveiling of the life rings at 9 a.m. Thursday at the first life ring cabinet along Christopher Columbus Causeway.
