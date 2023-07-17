RACINE — Competitors participated Sunday in the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest. They weighed their catches at Reefpoint Marina, near the end of Christopher Columbus Causeway. Sunday included the Steve Koss Memorial Two on a Boat contest, a full recap of which is on Page B1. Salmon-A-Rama began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23.