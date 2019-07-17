When Roger Hellen and Joe Miller reeled in their world-record 41.15-pound brown trout July 16, 2010, shock waves went through the Salmon-A-Rama grounds, not to mention the entire state, that persist to this day.
What couldn’t have been known during the summer of 2010 is the extended drought that would hit SAR in terms of fish size. In a five-year stretch beginning in 2011, the pound total of fish that won the contest’s grand prize were 24.80, 22.37, 28.57, 28.69 and 25.58.
Only in the three years prior to this contest was there a slight rebound with prize-winning fish weighing 30.40 pounds in 2016, 33.46 in ‘17 and 30.26 ‘18. Still, there were only a total of six 30-plus-pound fish caught in those three years.
The trend has dramatically shifted this year. Through Wednesday’s afternoon weigh-in, there have been eight fish — all chinooks — that have exceeded 30 pounds.
The largest is the 33.64-pound chinook SAR chairman Jim LaFortune caught about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday about three miles north of Milwaukee. That same day, Connor Bowen of Sturgeon Bay registered a 32.20-pound chinook — good for second place in the overall standings — and Jim Carrington of Racine registered a 31.28 chinook.
Carrington’s catch would have won the grand prize in seven of the eight SAR contests. This year, he’s in eighth place with three full days of the contest remaining.
What’s going on here?
“The DNR is trying to to increase the biomass of alewives that are in the lake,” the 56-year-old Carrington said. “In order to do that, they’ve cut stocking levels of the kings and several of the other species that are in the lake.
“It depends on who you talk to, but the DNR will tell you the alewives are still in trouble. The fishermen generally will say there’s all kinds of bait out there and there’s no reason to have stocking levels reduced.
“The bottom line is there’s plenty of food for the fish that are in the lake right now.”
That doesn’t mean fish are going to jump on the lines of anglers. In fact, fishermen have been reporting that patience is required because the fish can be elusive.
“There’s fish to be had, but you’ve got to work for them,” Carrington said.
What has become evident in this year’s contest is that the biggest fish appear to be getting caught from Milwaukee north. Three of the top 10 overall fish registered were in Milwaukee, three in Port Washington and one in Sturgeon Bay.
“It’s been very good up there recently,” Carrington said. “They really struggled earlier in the year and now the fish have made it that far north. Not only are the big fish there, it sounds like the numbers are good.”
Craig Bender of Salmon Unlimited, who has been a longtime SAR volunteer, had another perspective on fishing conditions.
“I would say fishing is a little tough, specifically with finding lake trout and coho salmon,” he said. “Besides that, the fishing for brown trout and chinook salmon is a lot slower than usual.
“But with the size of the chinook salmon, the quality of fish is very impressive. There were years we could hardly get a fish over 20 pounds and now we have I think 150 over 20 pounds already this year.”
With temperatures expected to reach well into the 90s Thursday and Friday, Bender feels fishing conditions could improve.
“When we get westerly or southwesterly winds, it actually cools the water down and it makes fishing conditions a little bit better,” Bender said. “The colder water might bring the fish a little closer to shore and give anglers a better opportunity — specifically shore anglers.
“So we’re hoping that could make the fishing a little more ideal for shore anglers, salmon fishermen and trout fishermen.”
Photos from Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama 2019 kicked off Sunday along Lake Michigan. The festival is running from July 13-21 with the weigh-in area and festival site at Pershing Park.
