MILWAUKEE — A lot of the Milwaukee Bucks merchandise celebrates the starters on the team, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo. But a new T-shirt promoting the guys on the bench hopes to do some good in the Milwaukee community.
Nicknamed the "Bench Mob," players such as guards George Hill, Pat Connaughton, Malcolm Brogdon and forward Ersan Ilyasova have made major contributions to the Bucks playoff run.
As of Sunday, the Bucks’ bench is averaging 37.5 points per game, the highest among the four teams remaining in the playoffs and the third-highest of the 16 teams that made the playoffs.
Going in to Tuesday's game, the Bucks held a 2-1 lead against the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Bucks are selling a "Bench Mob" T-shirt honoring the players on the bench and proceeds from sales will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. After the season is over the Bench Mob will vote on which charity the foundation will support with the proceeds.
“The Bucks Bench Mob prides ourselves in our dedication to supporting the team, and we encourage fans to continue to support us, and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, by purchasing this T-shirt,” Connaughton said.
Arvind Gopalratnam, Milwaukee Bucks Foundation executive director, said the foundation is excited that the shirt will improve the organization's impact in the state.
“The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation is thrilled to receive the proceeds from the Bench Mob T-shirt," Gopalratnam said. "As we aim to expand our impact statewide, funds raised from the sale of this shirt will help connect our players and organization to non-profits in Wisconsin.”
Players had a say in design
The Bench Mob helped design the shirt with the Bucks' retail department.
Bucks fans can purchase the Bench Mob T-shirt and all other Bucks Playoff merchandise at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum, at the Bucks Pro Shop pop-up location at Bayshore Town Center and online at shop.bucks.com.
