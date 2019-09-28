CALEDONIA — After more than 18 months of trying to sell the building, the Racine Unified School District and the Village of Caledonia have approved a sale agreement for the former Olympia Brown Elementary School.
Per the terms of the agreement, the village must find a suitable developer to redevelop the property at 5915-5919 Erie St. by the end of May. If that doesn’t happen, the district would be free to put it back on the market.
Except for the lots the school sits on, the village owns all of the property east of Erie Street in a tax increment financing district that encompasses the blighted area. Per the sale agreement, Unified is to be paid $1.45 million for the property over a 10-year period with revenue generated in TID No. 5, created June 3.
The Village Board approved the $1.45 million offer on Aug. 19 and the Racine Unified School Board approved the purchase agreement Sept. 23.
The building has sat empty since the end of the 2016-17 school year. In 2016, Olympia Brown moved into a new building on 5½ Mile Road and the REAL School, which had shared the campus, moved the following year.
The district had previously approved the sale of the former Olympia Brown building to Inspired Real Estate Development in December 2017 for $900,000. That sale fell through, according to the district, after Inspired failed to meet its deadline.
The site started as one of the buildings on the campus of the former Dominican Sisters’ College of Racine. It had been in use by Unified since November 1974, initially as a temporary location for students and staff displaced when a fire destroyed Crestview School in Caledonia.
