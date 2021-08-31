Sailing to 100 years old: Local WWII veteran, architect and mariner surprised with centennial birthday parade

He was married to Agnes Christiansen on Sept. 28, 1942, and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary before she died in July 1998. He later married Evelyn Olesen, and they were married for 18 years before she died in July this year.

He is an avid sailor, which played into the theme of the table set up for him at the birthday parade; there were nautical-themed cupcakes, a lighthouse figure, a sailboat painting and a plaque reading: "Let the sea set you free."

Jensen was an architect for 80 years. He was an apprentice of Al Seitz, who owned an architecture firm; and an employee of Hans Geyer, an architect who practiced in Racine from 1950-78.

Jensen then was an owner of Architectural Associates, contributing to the design and construction of many buildings in Racine. He retired in 2001.