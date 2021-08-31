 Skip to main content
Sailing to 100 years old: Local WWII veteran, architect and mariner surprised with centennial birthday parade
alert featured

Sailing to 100 years old: Local WWII veteran, architect and mariner surprised with centennial birthday parade

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Aug. 29, 2021 is Gordon Vase Jensen Day in Racine County.

Jensen, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers veteran who served during World War II and a lifelong resident of Racine, celebrated his birthday on Sunday and was surprised with not only a birthday parade, but a few gifts from the county. 

First, Racine County Veterans Service Officer Zach Zdroik gave Jensen a flag plaque, thanking him for his service. Then, Zdroik gave him a proclamation that Aug. 29 would be a day specifically to celebrate him.

Receiving his proclamation

Zach Zdroik, left, and Gordon V. Jensen.

To top it off, service departments, neighbors and friends honked their horns, waved and offered gifts to Jensen as they drove by his home on Indiana Street for his surprise parade.

Of course, Jensen waved back, pumped his arm in request for more honks and accepted every gift.

"I can tell that he's really excited," said Shelly Tucholl, Jensen's daughter-in-law and part of the committee that planned the parade. 

Greeted by friends

Gordon V. Jensen, middle, waves out to a friend driving by during his 100th birthday parade on Sunday.

About Jensen

Jensen was born in 1921 to Anna Jensen and Anton Vase Jensen. He attended Park High School.

Jensen is a lifelong member of Journey in Faith Church, formerly Gethsemane Lutheran, 7330 Old Spring St.

He was married to Agnes Christiansen on Sept. 28, 1942, and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary before she died in July 1998. He later married Evelyn Olesen, and they were married for 18 years before she died in July this year.

He is an avid sailor, which played into the theme of the table set up for him at the birthday parade; there were nautical-themed cupcakes, a lighthouse figure, a sailboat painting and a plaque reading: "Let the sea set you free."

The planning committee

The planning committee behind Gordon V. Jensen's 100th birthday celebration is pictured on Sunday. Back row: Gary Tucholl; Shelly Tucholl; Jonathon Habel, Jensen's grandson; Kara Shauer, Jensen's granddaughter; Maddon Shauer, Jensen's great-grandson. Front row: Heather Martinez, Tony Jensen, Judy Thomas.

Jensen was an architect for 80 years. He was an apprentice of Al Seitz, who owned an architecture firm; and an employee of Hans Geyer, an architect who practiced in Racine from 1950-78.

Jensen then was an owner of Architectural Associates, contributing to the design and construction of many buildings in Racine. He retired in 2001. 

He designed and built his house on Indiana Street in 1947 and has lived in it since. He enjoys woodworking.

Tucholl said one of her fondest memories with Jensen is when he used to take her children, his grandchildren, to a cabin he had in Door County for vacation. 

Donations to HALO

Gordon V. Jensen's birthday parade was also partly a donation drive for HALO, Inc., a local non-profit organization which helps the homeless in the area. Jensen often donates to HALO, Inc. through his church.

"That to me is like the most precious thing because they talk about it all the time," Tucholl said. " 'Oh, when are we going to go to the cabin again?' "



