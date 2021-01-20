Saga may be over: City grants contract for demolition of The Park, one of Racine's historic theaters

RACINE — The City Council voted Tuesday to fund the raze order that will demolish the 1928 historic landmark theater that has been the subject of dispute between the city and locals who want to preserve the building.
The Park has been under a raze order for more than two years.
An effort by Alderman Mollie Jones to delay the raze order by three months was unsuccessful.
Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Trevor Jung, Jeffrey Peterson, Mary Land and Natalia Taft voted to delay funding the raze order. Alderman Henry Perez was excused from the meeting.
A second motion to award the demolition contract was successful.
Following a dispute, the contract for demolition remained with local operation Azarian Wrecking, which submitted the low bid of $199,777.
The group of activists working to save the building were praised by members of the council for their passion but were advised to work on behalf of some other building that does not have a raze order hanging over it.
Delay in the process
The groups working to save the building from demolition, which included the West Racine Alliance, the Friends of the Capitol Theater, and Restore Racine, had hoped for a further delay in the process to give them time to raise the funds needed for some immediate repairs.
Experts hired by the preservation activists estimated the cost of emergency repairs at about $103,000.
Alderman Mollie Jones made the motion to defer the funding of the raze order to give preservation activists more time to come up with the funding needed to stabilize the building.
The city has expressed concern about the liability should someone be hurt due to the deteriorated condition of the building — a concern that would be lifted if the liability was in private hands.
Alderman Jeffrey Peterson said he took the opportunity to tour the building and supported delaying the funding of the raze order for three months. He noted the groups working to save the building were preparing to purchase the building for $1 from the current owner, John Apple, and aimed to get insurance on it, thus removing the city’s liability.
“I do question their ability to get $10 million to $15 million to fix this thing up,” Peterson said before adding, “I think we have worse buildings in town.”
Peterson concluded by noting he felt confident the building wouldn’t collapse within the next three more months.
Majority sides with the building inspector
The opposition, in contrast, spoke strongly against any delay citing the concerns of Ken Plaski, the city’s chief building inspector, that the building is a threat to public safety.
Alderman Melissa Lemke argued the current owner of the building was behind in his property taxes by $200,000; Racine County lists the amount as $157,000 on its online land records.
“This is someone who has not contributed to the city, not contributed … to our libraries, to our health departments, to our fire departments, to our parks by not having these taxes in,” Lemke said.
Lemke pointed out that the groups working to save the building would have to raise the money to both pay the back taxes and for the immediate repairs, a sum of around $250,000.
Of the building inspector, Lemke said “I absolutely trust what he’s saying is best, professional opinion.”
For those who are working to save the building, Lemke suggested their time would be better spent volunteering on the city’s Heritage Committee.
Alderman Jason Meekma also spoke out against the delay because he was not confident the groups working to save the building could actually come up with the money.
Meekma called the effort “unrealistic” and said it would probably end in “heartbreak.” He still praised the groups for their passion, but suggested they find another building to work for.
“This project just does not seem to make sense. It does not seem like a good investment of our time and energy, and I question whether it’s a good investment for this group’s time and energy, as well,” Meekma said.
Inspector’s input
Plaski explained he did consider all of the circumstances before deciding to condemn the building.
“When I look at a building in that condition, I look at the totality of the building,” Palaski said. “It’s not the fact that one wall is bowed out a little bit or the fact that somebody could go inside and see some fallen plaster.”
He continued: “I drove past again today, for instance, the parapet walls are in such horrid condition that with a strong wind they’re going to blow over.”
Plaski argued the preservation groups would not have $10 million in 12 weeks; however, as was noted, the building only needed $103,000 in immediate repairs. The $10 million was for full, historic preservation that would occur over many years.
He added that prior work on the building appears to have been “illegally done,” since he found there were no permits filed for the property in the last 20 years.