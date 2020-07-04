Safer Racine ordinance is back in effect, appeals court rules 48 hours after local judge overturned it

The ordinance had been ruled to be functionally identical to the order issued by the local health department, which had been overturned for being an overstepping of the powers granted to the city’s health commissioner, Dottie-Kay Bowersox. The ordinance was approved by a 9-5 vote by the City Council two weeks ago.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on May 13 that the statewide "Safer at Home" order was unenforceable; that order was drafted by the governor's office and Department of Health Services and was not approved by a direct legislative vote. The Safer Racine order should be treated differently because it was passed by the City Council and not by an unelected administrator, the city's legal team is arguing.

No other states have seen statewide orders overturned by the courts other than Wisconsin. And rules are getting stricter in some states as spikes occur.