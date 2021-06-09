Safer Racine expected to officially expire on June 30; its restrictions are already nonexistent

“Things have definitely slowed down in terms of COVID-positive cases,” Pearce said.

As of last week, he added, almost 50% of the cases were in the adult population, ages 25-44, and 12% were juveniles under the age of 18 years old.

There were no new cases in the 65-or-older population, which Pearce credited to the 75% vaccination rate in that population.

About 34% of Racine residents are fully vaccinated and 39% have received at least one dose; about 12% of residents are juveniles who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

However, when broken down by race, the percentage of black residents lags other groups significantly, according to documents provided by Pearce. Just 16% of African American residents are fully vaccinated compared to 35% of white residents, 41% of Asian residents, and 25% of Latino/Hispanic residents.

City leadership has undertaken an outreach campaign to address those who might be vaccine hesitant. Additionally, a vaccination clinic will be set up at the city’s Juneteenth celebration on June 19 at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center.

