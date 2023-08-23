RACINE — Safe & Sound is calling on Milwaukee and Racine high school students to lend their voices in the organization’s Safe Neighborhood Youth Essay Contest this year.

Students are being asked to share their thoughts about how neighborhoods can become safer.

The question prompts students to consider how they’ve been role models in their communities, how gun control — or lack thereof — has affected them and how they would create a safer community if they were in a position of power.

Safe & Sound previously presented a Youth Award, but the nonprofit organization switched to an essay contest to highlight the perspectives of young people, emphasizing its motto, “Be the you in community.”

“Our mission has always been to focus on amplifying the voice of the youth because they often get left out of the plans and the solution for creating a safer community,” said Danielle Johnson, program manager at Safe & Sound.

Johnson said that when talking to young people, the organization frequently hears that they “feel left out, they don’t feel heard, they don’t feel like they matter or their opinion is needed.”

She also acknowledged that although town hall meetings, roundtable discussions and press conferences have tried to address violence in Milwaukee and Racine, adults are the main participants at these meetings.

“A lot of times, (adults) feel like we know what’s best and sometimes, we need all different ages at the table,” Johnson said.

Saying the essays provide insight into "things (adults) might not see that (youths) see," Johnson encouraged students to participate in the contest.

“Who is to say that you won’t make a difference being able to offer plans or a solution, or even let your voice be heard,” she said.

Prizes will be awarded for first and second place.

The first place winner will receive $1,000, and Safe & Sound Community Organizers will host a neighborhood block party celebrating the recipient’s essay.

The second place winner will receive $500, and Safe & Sound Youth Organizers will host a neighborhood improvement project in celebration of the award.

Essays are due Aug. 31 and should be between 500 and 1,000 words. Submissions and questions can be sent to info@safesound.org.