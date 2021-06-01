 Skip to main content
SAFE Haven of Racine celebrates 50 years
SAFE Haven of Racine celebrates 50 years

RACINE — A local organization that is dedicated to youth and family services has hit a major milestone and celebrated that achievement recently.

Mayor Cory Mason, along with other Racine city and county leaders, participated in a 50th anniversary celebration on Tuesday at SAFE Haven of Racine, 1030 Washington Ave.

From its Feb. 25, 1971, inception as Racine Runaway and throughout the years, the organization has responded to meet the needs of the community. Programs have changed over the years and the Victorian home built in 1896 continues to offer an eight-bed shelter for runaway, homeless, abused and neglected youth. In addition, the organization offers housing programs for young adults, family mediation services, youth groups and youth gang/crime diversion programs.

After the current name was adopted, SAFE Haven of Racine grew to include Girls Inc. programming — including the GEMS Conference and early childhood care at The Academy in Mount Pleasant. These programs and services are made possible by the commitment of city and county programs, United Way of Racine and numerous other partners, sponsors and volunteers.

Jeanette Brown, executive Director of SAFE Haven of Racine, was given a plaque and proclamation from Mason, to commemorate the milestone. A ribbon cutting ceremony followed on the new front porch "to symbolize that SAFE Haven of Racine is ready for the next 50 years of community service," a press release from the organization stated.

