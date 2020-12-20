S.C. Johnson joins with Coke, Walmart, Pepsi and others to implement 'circular approach' to plastic waste

Partnering with the Milwaukee Brewers to create a new market and new recycling model for one of the biggest sources of waste at the ballpark: the nearly 1 million plastic cups used each season. The recycled plastic from the cups will be used in Scrubbing Bubbles bottles .

Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, said in the press release that businesses must take action to stop plastic waste and move to a circular model. “This is the number one priority for us as a coalition. No one business can achieve this on its own, which is why we’ve joined forces to drive change across our own industry and to hopefully set an example for other sectors.”