S.C. Johnson joins with Coke, Walmart, Pepsi and others to implement 'circular approach' to plastic waste

S.C. Johnson is one of multiple companies working together to tackle plastic waste worldwide.
The Consumer Goods Forum’s Coalition of Action on Plastic Waste was founded in 2020 with the aim of developing a more circular approach to the development and processing of plastic packaging in the consumer goods industry, according to a press release from CGF last week.
The development of the coalition builds on the CGF’s 2018 endorsement of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy. As a CEO-led group of 36 retailers and manufacturers, the coalition’s vision of accelerating progress toward the New Plastics Economy is embodied by its aims for members to work towards implementing measures through multi-stakeholder collaborations that will help make circularity the norm in the industry, the press release said.
According to the release, the coalition’s vision of driving progress towards the New Plastics Economy is embodied, in its four main priorities:
- Adopting plastic packaging design guidelines to reduce the amount of plastic used in packaging, and increase its value, quality and recyclability;
- Aligning on a framework for EPR programs to support the improvement and development of waste management systems worldwide;
- Supporting recycling innovations; and
- Piloting new programs in advanced and transitional markets to increase recycling rates.
The 36-member companies of the Plastic Waste Coalition are Amcor, Barilla, Bel Group, Beijing Hualian Group, Carrefour, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Dairy Farm, Essity, Grupo Bimbo, GSK, Henkel, ICA, Jerónimo Martins, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Kao Corporation, Land O’Lakes, L’Oréal, Loblaw Companies Limited, Mars, Incorporated, Merck Animal Health, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, NTUC Fairprice, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Rewe Group, Sainsbury’s, S.C. Johnson, SIG Combibloc Group, Tetra Pak, Unilever PLC, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart.
S.C. Johnson is pursuing a series of goals to accelerate its progress to tackle plastic waste globally, according to an S.C. Johnson spokesperson, including:
Support Local Journalism
- Tripling the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic content in packaging by 2025, including Mr. Muscle and several other product lines. Today 14% of S.C. Johnson’s packaging is PCR, up from 6% last year.
- Continuing to remove excess plastics wherever possible. S.C. Johnson has eliminated 2,575 metric tons of unnecessary or problematic plastic packaging since 2018, including 875 metric tons since last year.
- Making 100% of its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. Currently, more than 62% of S.C. Johnson products are designed for this, and the company is expanding concentrated refill options.
Partnering with the Milwaukee Brewers to create a new market and new recycling model for one of the biggest sources of waste at the ballpark: the nearly 1 million plastic cups used each season. The recycled plastic from the cups will be used in Scrubbing Bubbles bottles.
- Continuing to work with industry and other organizations to support circular plastic economy models and keep plastic out of landfills and the environment. S.C. Johnson’s global partnership with Plastic Bank has collected more than 5,000 metric tons of plastic, which is being incorporated into product packaging as an alternative to virgin plastic. S.C. Johnson is also a Global Partner to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help advance a circular economy. The recent
- can be found at newplasticseconomy.org.
Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, said in the press release that businesses must take action to stop plastic waste and move to a circular model. “This is the number one priority for us as a coalition. No one business can achieve this on its own, which is why we’ve joined forces to drive change across our own industry and to hopefully set an example for other sectors.”
“Our industry generates a substantial share of the world’s plastic waste,” Galen Weston, executive chairman at Loblaw Companies Limited, said in the press release. “As the companies that design, package and sell the products, we must be a substantial part of the solution. As a coalition, we actively support impactful decisions and thoughtful policies that reduce plastic waste.”
Sandra Lindsay leads the way
A historic moment
Hannah White celebrates in Oklahoma
syringes
First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Madison
First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Madison
First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Madison
Vaccine in a bottle
Other vaccinations
Other vaccinations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.