RYS home run derby gives kids a taste of normalcy in an abnormal summer

MOUNT PLEASANT — “I feel like a professional,” one of the Red Sox players says from the far side of the chain-link home run fence.
This year, Major League Baseball won’t be having an All-Star Game or accompanying home run derby. But Racine Youth Sports was able to pull it off Saturday, hosting a home run derby and giving a taste of normalcy to the sluggers in its baseball leagues.
In an unprecedented summer for RYS — participation in its baseball leagues was hundreds of kids lower than normal due to the coronavirus, leaving its leagues with about a third of their normal rosters — the players, coaches and fans at Saturday’s event at Haban Park, 1330 Borgardt Road, were all smiles and cheers.
“It’s a big deal for them. They need the interaction … they’ve been sitting around since March at least,” RYS Executive Director Tyler Neuhaus said of the kids who did participate in the 2020 little league season.
“It’s huge for the kids to be out and social,” added Marty Liebe, one of the coaches of local travel team Cyclones Select.
The format of the derby was similar to that used by the big-leaguers the night before the All-Star Game: players’ coaches toss easy-to-hit pitches right down the middle and are ranked by how many home runs they can hit in an allotted amount of time. In the MLB, derby participants get 4 minutes. On Saturday at Haban, in the 9-10-year-old age group, each player had 60 seconds and was swinging from just outside the infield, giving the boys a better chance of clearing the fence which is typically up to 300 feet from home plate.
The top four players in the first round moved on to a four-player tourney.
When there was a three-way tie for fourth, Rafael Carrasquillo, who plays for Cyclones Select, snuck past two others in a 30-second playoff to compete in the finals.
But the head-to-head championship pitted the smooth-swinging Braden Harlan against power hitter Tabin Nass — Liebe said that he’s never seen a kid Nass’ age hit as hard as he does.
In the final round, Harlan gave Nass a run for his money, but wasn't able to catch up to the six-homer total set by Nass. It was the second year in a row Nass, who lives in Racine, has won the derby.
