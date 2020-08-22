RYS home run derby gives kids a taste of normalcy in an abnormal summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — “I feel like a professional,” one of the Red Sox players says from the far side of the chain-link home run fence.

This year, Major League Baseball won’t be having an All-Star Game or accompanying home run derby. But Racine Youth Sports was able to pull it off Saturday, hosting a home run derby and giving a taste of normalcy to the sluggers in its baseball leagues.

In an unprecedented summer for RYS — participation in its baseball leagues was hundreds of kids lower than normal due to the coronavirus, leaving its leagues with about a third of their normal rosters — the players, coaches and fans at Saturday’s event at Haban Park, 1330 Borgardt Road, were all smiles and cheers.

“It’s a big deal for them. They need the interaction … they’ve been sitting around since March at least,” RYS Executive Director Tyler Neuhaus said of the kids who did participate in the 2020 little league season.

“It’s huge for the kids to be out and social,” added Marty Liebe, one of the coaches of local travel team Cyclones Select.