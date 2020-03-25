RYDE fares waived until April 30, passengers should board at rear doors

RACINE — In an effort to keep employees safe, effective Thursday, RYDE will board all passengers at the rear doors of the bus to help maintain social distancing between RYDE passengers and bus drivers.

“In this time of crisis, we have to take the health of our community seriously. We have heard from our bus drivers and their family members, as well as bus riders that they are worried about maintaining social distancing on the bus,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “Today, we are announcing a series of changes that help protect public health, while maintaining this vital service that allows community members to get to the doctor and the grocery store.”