RYDE fares waived until April 30, passengers should board at rear doors

RACINE — In an effort to keep employees safe, effective Thursday, RYDE will board all passengers at the rear doors of the bus to help maintain social distancing between RYDE passengers and bus drivers.
“In this time of crisis, we have to take the health of our community seriously. We have heard from our bus drivers and their family members, as well as bus riders that they are worried about maintaining social distancing on the bus,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “Today, we are announcing a series of changes that help protect public health, while maintaining this vital service that allows community members to get to the doctor and the grocery store.”
Additional measures that go into effect Thursday include:
- Fares to ride the bus are waived until April 20
- No more than 15 people at a time will be allowed on a bus
- Persons with mobility impairments or devices will still be able to board at the front bus door
- Buses will continue to be disinfected daily
- Require the use of social distancing while on the bus
- Remind passengers to only use the bus when necessary, and cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze
“During these unprecedented times, precautionary measures are key for the health and well-being for the passengers and the Teamster Operators of Racine City Bus. Mayor Cory Mason and his staff are working diligently to place the safety of the Racine community foremost,” said Thomas J. Bennett, secretary treasurer of Teamsters Local Union No. 200, whose members operate the RYDE transit system.
“We’re doing what we can to assure our riders’ health, but the safest route is to just stay home,” said RYDE General Manager, Willie McDonald.
The City of Racine appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding in confronting this public health challenge. The RYDE system provides a vital service to the community in this time of crisis and the expectation is to maintain transit service for the duration. The aforementioned orders will remain in effect until at least April 20.
