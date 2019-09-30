{{featured_button_text}}
City of Racine bus Downtown

The Racine City Council passed a resolution more than two years ago that would allow Unified students who do not qualify for free busing — those who live within two miles of school — to purchase an annual RYDE bus pass for $300. That program still hasn't been implemented.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A 2017 City of Racine resolution that made discounted bus passes available for children who do not qualify for free transportation to and from school is in effect and will bring in an estimated $100,000 to the city’s transportation service.

It took some time for the passes to be implemented. The City Council passed a resolution on Aug. 2, 2017, allowed Unified students who do not qualify for free busing — those who live within two miles of school — to purchase an annual RYDE bus pass for $300. City bus passes for the school year at the adult monthly rate normally cost $585.

Last October, The Journal Times contacted city and school officials who confirmed there had been no progress on the initiative. John Heckenlively, who served on the now-defunct Transit and Parking Commission and is a member of the Racine Unified School Board, said it maybe “fell through the cracks.”

Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, said those passes were rolled out during second semester of the 2018-19 school year.

Furthermore, Mike Maierle, the city’s transit and parking system manager, said they are in the process of creating a new pass for those same students where the payments would be broken up monthly. That pass is intended to help families who cannot afford a $300 lump sum per student for the passes.

In the contract between RYDE and RUSD going before the City Council on Monday, the $300 passes are estimated to bring around $101,700 (for 339 students) and the city will receive an estimated $210,888 for “day-tripper” service for students who do qualify for free transit.

James O’Hagan, the Director of Virtual Learning at RUSD, said the day trip passes are very helpful for students in his program who have alternative class schedules.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.

Also in transit

Maierle gave other updates on the RYDE system and what could be coming in 2020.

The system still provides approximately one million rides per year but ridership continues to go down, this year by around 5%.

Going into the 2020 budget discussion, Maierle said the city’s IT department has informed him its current system for tracking buses along routes needs to be updated.

In his research, Maierle has found systems that track buses on smartphone apps or text customers without smart phone to inform them when a bus is approaching. He hopes that implementing these technologies could improve ridership because passengers wouldn’t need to wait outside in the Wisconsin winter for a bus.

Speaking of weather, Alderman Trevor Jung asked about shelters for bus stops and whether Maierle has thought about private-public partnerships where businesses could sponsor a shelter. Maierle said his department plans to unveil something along those lines during the 2020 budget discussions.

