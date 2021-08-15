RWRJ go to work on addressing racial disparities in the justice system

The court services team will meet a variety of needs, including working with professionals to determine where the disparities are in addition to working directly with defendants to meet pre-trial and post-trial needs.

Laura Sumner Coon, the Justice Initiative chairperson, said some defendants lack support outside of the criminal justice system and need people to coach them about what they might endure.

“During trial, things like getting a haircut, getting clothes for trial, those kinds of things that maybe people of privilege don’t think about, but make a difference,” Coon said.

If the defendant has family, they also could use support through the process, she said. As an example, people new to the justice system may not understand the process and would benefit from having someone to answer questions and show up to court with them.

People also need support following incarceration for help in connecting to education, training, and/or work possibilities.

Lastly, the policy and advocacy team will be learning about policy, practices, county budgets and their interactions, which could lead to greater advocacy.

