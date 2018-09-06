BURLINGTON — A Lake Geneva shop that sells up-cycled, rustic or vintage furniture is relocating to Burlington.
The Rusty Gate, owned by Susan Myres of Kenosha, is moving to 448 S. Pine St., which Myres said is twice as large as her Lake Geneva space, allowing her to have her sales floor, which will include products she uses and her studio under one roof. The shop is located about a mile south of Downtown Burlington, near the intersection of Pine and Market streets.
She also plans to use her additional space for classrooms so she can teach classes.
“The two most common questions in my shop are, ‘Where did you get this?’ and ‘How did you do this?’” said Myres. “Anybody can put paint on furniture but if you really want to get the beautiful rustic look you imagine in your mind, it takes practice, trial and error, some instruction and the right product.”
The next step
Myres has been doing art her whole life. In high school, she started her own floral design business.
“I put myself through college in part with my floral design business and with custom creations for customers,” she said.
After graduating, she went into corporate marketing and specialized in communications, public relations and digital marketing. She was the marketing director at Runzheimer in Waterford before opening The Rusty Gate in 2013 in Lake Geneva.
Myres said she’s excited about moving to Burlington, where a lot of current clients live and where she’s optimistic her business will part of a growing scene.
“I definitely am attracted to Burlington,” said Myres. “I think it has a vibrant economy and a lot of up-and-coming shops and an up-and-coming Downtown. I want to be a part of it.”
She said she’s also looking forward to having art classes as part of her business.
“I’m definitely excited about shifting my focus from solely creating pieces to teaching other people how to achieve the finishes that I do on the furniture I create and creating a community resource,” she said. “So it’s not just a shop, but it’s a resource for events.”
Furniture made by her students will be up for sale alongside her pieces that she refurbishes with her brother, who preferred not to be named in this article. The shop carries vintage, refurbished and rustic furniture and home decor.
Classes are scheduled to begin the second week of September and will be scheduled for weekday evenings, possibly weekdays during the day.
Fluid schedule
Myres hopes to have the new store open by Sept. 20. Generally, she plans on being open the second and fourth weekend of the month, though she plans on being open every weekend during the month of December. For now, the sales floor will be open on selected Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though Myres said she may extend Saturday hours.
Myres said a complete schedule will be available on the website: https://www.rustygatevintagefurniture.com/
