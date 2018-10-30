Favorite prayer

Jim Meredith is part of the family that owns Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Despite the hundreds of funerals hosted by the business, Meredith said it will be emotionally difficult to bury his friend.

“It’s hard. It’s very hard. It’s very difficult," he told The Journal Times.

He called The Journal Times to share one of Deacon Russell Missurelli's favorite prayers:

“Lord, make it possible for me to put a smile on one’s sad face, to touch one lonely life with grace, to dry one’s tears, to calm one’s fears, to bring to your light with love and grace.”