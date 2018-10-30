RACINE — Three weeks ago, Deacon Russell Missurelli was the keynote speaker at the Roma Lodge’s annual Columbus Day Celebration. On Oct. 23, he led a prayer service at Killarney Kourt retirement home in Sturtevant. Two days later, he went to the hospital, feeling a little under the weather, but was released that day.
On Oct. 26, he died at the age of 97.
“It was just age,” said Roma Lodge President David Chiapete.
Missurelli was as a longtime fixture in Racine’s Catholic community. He was born in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, married Helen Matagrano (who died in 2008 after 67 years of marriage) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1941, and taught religion classes at St. Patrick’s Parish for 18 years.
“He was a go-getter,” said Jim Meredith, part of the family that runs Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in Racine and who was friends with Missurelli for 50 years.
Missurelli was a tech sergeant in the U.S. Army’s Quartermaster School in Fort Lee, Va., during World War II.
After leaving the Army, he returned to Racine to work at Louis Matagrano & Sons, a Blatz beer distributor that was located on Marquette Street. Missurelli later founded his own business, Marquette Distributing Co.
That was all before being ordained as a church deacon in 1981.
For 30 years, he served as a chaplain at St. Mary’s Medical Center, now known as Ascension All Saints Hospital, delivering Holy Communion and spending time with those ailing.
“He was out there at any time for anyone,” Meredith said.
“He spent many countless hours going to pray with them,” Chiapete added.
A Roma Lodge fixture
Not only did Missurelli always seem to be on call, but he also was unabashedly consistent.
He was elected a record 13 times as Roma Lodge president, Chiapete said, and never missed a night of bingo at the lodge, which still draws crowds of 200 people on Thursday nights. For 40 years, he was the head bingo caller.
“He would be there 52 weeks a year,” Chiapete remembered. “He did not miss. He had triple-bypass heart surgery and a week later he was at bingo.”
Nobody tracks the data, but Meredith guessed that Missurelli probably holds the all-time record for Roma Lodge Festival raffle tickets sold. He was known for always having tickets to sell on his person, regardless of how close or far away the yearly festival was. Missurelli had served on the festival planning committee every year since its inception 40 years ago, according to Chiapete. He’s also one of the most-tenured lodge members, having been a 77-year member at the time of his death.
A visitation is planned for 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St. A memorial service is also planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. On Monday, another visitation is planned at 10 a.m. at St. Edward Parish, 1401 Grove Ave. A funeral Mass at St. Edward is scheduled to follow at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Allen Bratkowski.
Missurelli will be interned with full military honors at Calvary Cemetery, 2510 Kinzie Ave.
