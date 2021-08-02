RUSD to hold additional ESSER funding meeting on Wednesday

RACINE — With millions to allocate, the Racine Unified School District continues discussions on how to best spend the nearly $77 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding by welcoming more community feedback.
The next virtual public meeting to discuss the ESSER funding is set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The Zoom link is: https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/98945810507.
RUSD will have received three waves of ESSER funds, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. The district spent $5 million of funds it got through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security Act. The community feedback and discussions surround $24 million of ESSER II funds through the Coronavirus Response & Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and a tentative $53 million of ESSER III through the American Rescue Plan Act.
While the district presented recommendations during a prior meeting, a community survey shaped those recommendations as well as district needs following the pandemic. RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said community feedback will continue to be welcomed, as the district has until September 2024 to spend the funding.
“We heard from some community members that they’d like additional opportunities for community members to provide input, so we added a virtual opportunity,” Tapp said in an email. “We’ll also continue to welcome input and engagement over the next three years as we know our plan may be adjusted over that time.”
In addition to the community feedback meeting opportunities, the district offered a community survey, a survey that has accrued over 2,000 responses.
“We are currently reviewing all of the feedback we received through the survey and engagement meetings,” Tapp’s email continued. “Once we’ve synthesized all of that input, we’ll review the priorities identified by the District to ensure alignment. It’s important to us that our stakeholders see their voices reflected in our plan.”