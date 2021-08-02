RUSD to hold additional ESSER funding meeting on Wednesday

While the district presented recommendations during a prior meeting, a community survey shaped those recommendations as well as district needs following the pandemic. RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said community feedback will continue to be welcomed, as the district has until September 2024 to spend the funding.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We heard from some community members that they’d like additional opportunities for community members to provide input, so we added a virtual opportunity,” Tapp said in an email. “We’ll also continue to welcome input and engagement over the next three years as we know our plan may be adjusted over that time.”

In addition to the community feedback meeting opportunities, the district offered a community survey, a survey that has accrued over 2,000 responses.

“We are currently reviewing all of the feedback we received through the survey and engagement meetings,” Tapp’s email continued. “Once we’ve synthesized all of that input, we’ll review the priorities identified by the District to ensure alignment. It’s important to us that our stakeholders see their voices reflected in our plan.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.