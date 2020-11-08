RUSD to close some schools at the end of school year; recommendations to be made in December

The district is working to update the plan with enrollment figures from the most recent count, taken Sept. 18, and to take into account changes in business and housing developments within the district.

While some construction projects were put on hold, others were accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Master Plan is to be funded through a $1 billion tax levy to be collected over the next 30 years, approved by the voters in April. The results of a recount of that vote are being challenged in Wisconsin Appellate Court.

Enrollment decline

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

RUSD’s enrollment dropped dramatically this year, by more than 1,100 students, much like many other districts. A significant portion of the drop was in grades K4 and K5, which students are not required by law to attend. It’s anticipated that some of those students will return to Unified in 2021-22, as their parents will likely want a more traditional start to the elementary school experience compared to the virtual learning that has taken place so far in the 2020-21 school year.

The district’s enrollment, however, has been in decline for 10 years. Officials acknowledge that Unified has more buildings than it needs.