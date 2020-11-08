RUSD to close some schools at the end of school year; recommendations to be made in December

RACINE — In December, the Racine Unified School Board is set to learn which school buildings its administration believes should close at the end of the current school year.
Those recommendations, which the board would need to vote to approve, will be based on the district’s data-driven Long Range Facility Master Plan, which was unveiled last fall and is being updated.
“Right-sizing the district, I think, has got to be a high priority for us since it’s the only way we can accomplish some efficiencies that will allow us to maintain our programs at a high quality,” said School Board President Brian O’Connell.
Shannon Gordon, Unified’s chief operating officer, acknowledged that making the choice to close a school building is never easy.
“That’s a process and it doesn’t happen overnight,” she said. “But it’s important for us to begin to reduce our footprint as our enrollment has declined, to ensure that resources aren’t maintaining programs that are too expensive, or to maintain old facilities that are too expensive to run and it’s pulling opportunities to fund direct services to kids.”
Proposed boundary changes will accompany the school closure recommendations, to send students attending those schools to other buildings and to funnel students away from schools that are near capacity.
The district is working to update the plan with enrollment figures from the most recent count, taken Sept. 18, and to take into account changes in business and housing developments within the district.
While some construction projects were put on hold, others were accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Master Plan is to be funded through a $1 billion tax levy to be collected over the next 30 years, approved by the voters in April. The results of a recount of that vote are being challenged in Wisconsin Appellate Court.
Enrollment decline
RUSD’s enrollment dropped dramatically this year, by more than 1,100 students, much like many other districts. A significant portion of the drop was in grades K4 and K5, which students are not required by law to attend. It’s anticipated that some of those students will return to Unified in 2021-22, as their parents will likely want a more traditional start to the elementary school experience compared to the virtual learning that has taken place so far in the 2020-21 school year.
The district’s enrollment, however, has been in decline for 10 years. Officials acknowledge that Unified has more buildings than it needs.
“That’s a difficult conversation, but one we have to have if we want to match the facilities to the needs of our students,” said School Board Vice President Jane Barbian of potentially closing schools.
The schools slated for closure within the next four to five years per the initial version of the Master Plan are: Giese Elementary, 5120 Byrd Ave.; Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St.; Schulte Elementary, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant; Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romayne Ave.; Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St.; Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, 1722 W. Sixth St.; North Park Elementary, 4748 Elizabeth St., Caledonia; West Ridge Elementary, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant; and Dr. Jones Elementary, 3300 Chicory Road.
Those schools were determined to be too expensive to repair and modernize to be adequate for today’s educational needs.
The plan recommended the construction of a new Schulte K-8 building, a new elementary school to replace Red Apple, a new elementary school to replace Roosevelt and Janes elementary schools and two new middle schools. But the plans have always been described as fluid, to change with fluctuations in demographics and developments within the community.
Gordon said that changes in plans at the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant will not affect the district’s Master Plan at this point, since Unified did not expect that development to have an impact on enrollment until about five years out.
The real issue, Gordon said, is the housing crisis in Racine, with not enough affordable housing available for families.
