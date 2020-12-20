RUSD taxes increase: The district's promise of a flat tax rate did not mean flat tax bills

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District kept its promise of a flat tax rate, but tax payments to the district still increased.
Some homeowners in the district were less than happy when they received their 2020 tax bills earlier this month.
Randy Rieser of Caledonia submitted a public comment to the School Board last week, asking for an explanation.
“I sit here with my RUSD referendum fliers, which this board mailed me, and my new property tax bill,” Rieser wrote to the board. “The fliers state, ‘If passed, this will ensure a flat tax rate,’ which I and I’m sure many people believed meant no school tax increases.”
But Rieser’s bill included a 10% increase in taxes collected for Racine Unified, meaning he’ll pay $197 more to the district this year than he did last year.
“So was the flat tax promise just poorly presented or explained, or was it outright deception from a board which in the fliers say will be held accountable for the item of this referendum?” Rieser asked.
Flat tax rate
Racine Unified’s tax rate of $9.49 per $1,000 in equalized assessed value is the same as last year’s rate. However, the district’s tax levy — the entire amount to be collected from all the municipalities in the district — increased by $6.8 million or 7% this year. Property values in all of those communities increased as well.
“We committed to keeping a flat tax rate,” said Racine Unified’s Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff. “This year’s tax rate of $9.49 is identical to last year’s. We will continue to keep that commitment into the future. The tax rate is within our control, while things like property value are not.”
Out of the $100,256,013 total 2020-21 Racine Unified levy, about $7.9 million is to be collected because of the spring referendum vote. School districts in Wisconsin are subject to revenue limits imposed by the state. The voters must approve tax collections beyond those limits. Racine Unified voters narrowly approved the referendum in April, allowing the district to collect $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years to pay for facility upgrades, construction of new schools and technology updates.
“Unfortunately, like so many other things this year, COVID-19 impacted our levy,” Duff said. “The significant decline in enrollment due to the pandemic caused an increase in our levy that no one could have anticipated a year ago.”
Misunderstandings
Daniel Bush, director of school financial services for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, believes that some of the confusion surrounding property tax bills comes from a fundamental misunderstanding of how property taxes are calculated.
While it’s easy to assume that determining a property owner’s tax bill is as easy as multiplying the assessed value of their property by the tax rate, that’s not how it works.
“None of those jurisdictions actually tax on the mill rate,” Bush said. “They tax a total dollar levy amount that gets split up to the municipalities and then the municipalities split them up to the property owners, but it’s not based on that rate. That rate is just an average across the entire district.”
The process
After Racine Unified adopts its tax levy, each municipality is given a dollar amount — a portion of the total levy — it must collect from its property owners.
How the levy is split among the municipalities is determined by each community’s share of the total equalized assessed value of all the property in the district. For example, if the equalized property values within a certain community make up 30% of the equalized property value in the entire district, that municipality would be responsible for 30% of the tax levy.
Equalized assessed value is different than assessed value, and is determined by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Because different communities assess their properties in different ways, or more or less frequently than others, the equalization process is meant to bring all properties in line with fair market value.
If one community within a school district, for example, didn’t reassess its property this year and its properties are undervalued compared to properties in other communities in the district that did reassess, equalization is meant to ensure that municipality still pays its fair share.
Once a municipality is informed of the total dollar amount it must collect, the municipality divides it among all of its property owners based on their assessed value.
“So it’s not a mill rate, it’s a fraction of a fraction of the total levy,” Bush said of how individual property tax bills are determined.
So a promise of a flat tax rate is not a promise that individual tax bills will remain flat.
“An individual property owner’s tax owner’s bill is not going to match exactly what the change in the levy or the change in the mill rate is,” Bush said. “It depends on: What is your value compared to the rest of the municipality? What is your municipality’s value compared to all the others that make up the taxing jurisdiction?”
