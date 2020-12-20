RUSD taxes increase: The district's promise of a flat tax rate did not mean flat tax bills

“None of those jurisdictions actually tax on the mill rate,” Bush said. “They tax a total dollar levy amount that gets split up to the municipalities and then the municipalities split them up to the property owners, but it’s not based on that rate. That rate is just an average across the entire district.”

The process

After Racine Unified adopts its tax levy, each municipality is given a dollar amount — a portion of the total levy — it must collect from its property owners.

How the levy is split among the municipalities is determined by each community’s share of the total equalized assessed value of all the property in the district. For example, if the equalized property values within a certain community make up 30% of the equalized property value in the entire district, that municipality would be responsible for 30% of the tax levy.

Equalized assessed value is different than assessed value, and is determined by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Because different communities assess their properties in different ways, or more or less frequently than others, the equalization process is meant to bring all properties in line with fair market value.