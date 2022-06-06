RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien taking medical leave of absence; interim district leader approved

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District will temporarily have a new superintendent, beginning next month.
During a meeting Monday evening, the Racine Unified School District Board of Education approved James Shaw as RUSD acting superintendent while current superintendent Eric Gallien takes an extended medical leave of absence.
Shaw served as RUSD superintendent from 2008-11. Gallien called Shaw “one of the most highly respected former superintendents in this state.”
Shaw’s contract will last about 40 working days. According to the contract, he will become acting superintendent “on or about July 15.”
Shaw’s tenure will end “on or about Sept. 30,” or when Gallien’s medical leave expires, whichever date comes first.
Shaw, who is currently the president of Shaw Consulting, will be paid $86.54 per hour. If he works eight hours per day for 40 days, that equals $27,692.80. The school district will also pay for up to $10,000 of Shaw’s lodging.
