 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien taking medical leave of absence; interim district leader approved

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District will temporarily have a new superintendent, beginning next month.

James Shaw

James Shaw

During a meeting Monday evening, the Racine Unified School District Board of Education approved James Shaw as RUSD acting superintendent while current superintendent Eric Gallien takes an extended medical leave of absence.

RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien

Gallien

Shaw served as RUSD superintendent from 2008-11. Gallien called Shaw “one of the most highly respected former superintendents in this state.”

Shaw’s contract will last about 40 working days. According to the contract, he will become acting superintendent “on or about July 15.”

Shaw’s tenure will end “on or about Sept. 30,” or when Gallien’s medical leave expires, whichever date comes first.

Shaw, who is currently the president of Shaw Consulting, will be paid $86.54 per hour. If he works eight hours per day for 40 days, that equals $27,692.80. The school district will also pay for up to $10,000 of Shaw’s lodging.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reefpoint Marina could get $27.9 million in upgrades

Reefpoint Marina could get $27.9 million in upgrades

Reefpoint Marina was built in 1987 with a 25-year life expectancy. It is now on year 35; infrastructure is deteriorating. Planned upgrades include ADA compliance, new decking, new fuel tanks and a public access dock. The total number of slips would also decrease to 614 to accommodate for larger boats.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News