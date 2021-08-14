RUSD students, families can get COVID-19 vaccine at back-to-school events starting Tuesday

RACINE — As Racine Unified School District students and families get supplies for school, they can check off receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at pop-up clinics planned for back-to-school events.
RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien and Racine Mayor Cory Mason recently announced a partnership with AMI Health and the state Department of Health Services to ensure RUSD families have access to the vaccine.
“Our goal is to make coming back to school as safe as possible for all city residents. In order to do that, we need to ensure that there is equitable access to the vaccine for all RUSD’s eligible students and families,” Mason said in a statement. “I hope RUSD students and their families will take advantage of these options so that we can ensure a great, and safe start to the school year.”
This news comes after the Wisconsin DHS announced that COVID-19 vaccinations were increasing in Racine County.
There were 2,071 vaccines administered in the county during the week of Aug. 1. This was the first time more than 2,000 vaccines were administered in the county since the week of June 13.
The on-school site clinics are available to all RUSD families, students, staff and anyone attending the scheduled school events.
Students under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to fill out a consent form to receive the vaccine. Consent forms will be available at each clinic or they can be filled out in advance here.
“Our focus in Racine United is on getting our students back into the classroom and ensuring they are able to be in-person with their teachers and peers for the entire school year,” stated Gallien. “We are happy to partner with the City and AMI Health to provide opportunities for families to receive vaccines if they choose.”
Below is a list of clinics that have been scheduled in RUSD school buildings. More vaccination clinics may be scheduled in the future.
- Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick-up hours
- Wednesday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick-up hours
- Thursday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Park High School for the “Park Relaunch” back-to-school event
- Thursday, Aug. 19, 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Mitchell K-8 School for the “Stuff the Bus” back-to-school event
- Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-noon, at Gifford K-8 School for a back to school clean-up event
- Tuesday, Aug. 31, 5-7 p.m., at Julian Thomas Elementary for open house
- Tuesday, Aug. 31, 5-7 p.m., at Knapp Elementary School for open house
- Friday, Sept. 3, 6:30-9 p.m., at Case High School during the Case-Park football game
- Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:45-7:45 p.m., at The REAL School for open house<