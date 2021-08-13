RUSD students and families can get COVID-19 vaccine shots at back-to-school events from Aug. 17-Sept. 16

RACINE — While students and families get supplies for school, they can check off receiving their COVID-19 vaccination shot at pop-up clinics planned for Racine Unified School District back-to-school events.
RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien and Mayor Cory Mason recently announced their partnership with AMI Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to ensure RUSD families have access to the vaccine.
“Our goal is to make coming back to school as safe as possible for all city residents. In order to do that, we need to ensure that theirs is equitable access to the vaccine for all RUSD’s eligible students and families,” Mason said in a statement. “I hope RUSD students and their families will take advantage of these options so that we can ensure a great, and safe start to the school year.”
This news comes after the Wisconsin DHS announced that COVID-19 vaccinations were up in Racine County.
There were 2,071 vaccines administered in the County from the week of August 1 This was the first time more than 2,000 vaccines were administered in the County since the week of June 13.
The on-school site clinics are available to all RUSD families, students, staff and anyone attending the scheduled school events.
Students under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to fill out a consent form to receive their vaccine. Consent forms will be available at each clinic or they can be filled out in advance here.
“Our focus in Racine United is on getting our students back into the classroom and ensuring they are able to be in-person with their teachers and peers for the entire school year,” stated Gallien. “We are happy to partner with the City and AMI Health to provide opportunities for families to receive vaccines if they choose.”
Below is a list of clinics that have been scheduled in RUSD school buildings. More vaccination clinics may be scheduled in the future.
- Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick up hours
- Wednesday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick up hours
- Thursday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Park High School for the "Park Relaunch" back to school event
- Thursday, Aug. 19, 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Mitchell K-8 School for the "Stuff the Bus" back to school event
- Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-noon, at Gifford K-8 School for a back to school clean-up event
- Tuesday, Aug. 31, 5-7 p.m. at Julian Thomas Elementary for open house
- Tuesday, Aug. 31, 5-7 p.m., at Knapp Elementary School for open house
- Friday, Sept. 3, 6:30-9 p.m., at Case High School during the Case vs. Park Football Game
- Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:45-7:45 p.m., at The REAL School for Open House