RUSD shrinks planned deficit by more than 40% despite continuing enrollment decline

The total budget, as planned, is $340.6 million, down about $15 million from the last, according to Sarek, which he attributed to the capital project fund. The capital project fund is currently on hold for “the most part,” he said.

The district is moving forward with some of its facilities master plan, including the demolition of Giese Elementary School. But the $1 billion referendum, approved in April 2020 by fewer than 10 votes, continues to hang in the balance as a Nov. 22 Wisconsin Supreme Court date approaches; a local group, H.O.T. Government, is suing to be able to hand review the ballots cast following a recount.

The uncertainty and delay in implementing the plans, according to RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp, continues to affect the district’s bottom line.