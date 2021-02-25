RUSD School Board member Michael Frontier hopes to see person of color take his place after he resigns in March

RACINE — Racine Unified School Board member Dr. Michael Frontier wants to see change on the school board.
So he’s stepping aside to allow for that — and is hoping a person of color fills his place.
“I think the board is sympathetic to issues, but when we have a school district that is probably 60% minority, there should be some representation of the commitment of the student body and the families,” Frontier said, noting how all nine current members of the School Board are white. “We need people on the board who are experiencing issues that our families face.”
This week, Frontier confirmed his impending resignation from the School Board, effective March 16. His last meeting will be March 15.
Frontier has been a board member since 2013. He served as president in 2016 and vice president in 2018.
He was re-elected to the board in April 2020 and is finishing the first year of a three-year term. Under Wisconsin law and board regulations, the board will appoint a replacement. The appointed member will serve one year and the April 2022 election will determine the final year of the term.
Passing the baton
Frontier announced his resignation last fall after he read a philosophical book about letting go.
“It’s important to pass the baton to younger leadership and bring new life to institutions,” Frontier said.
The Black Lives Matter movement struck him as well.
“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu,” he said. Meaning: “If you don’t have a say in what’s going on, you could be a victim of what’s going on. I wanted to bring more diversity to our structures here.”
Good times
Throughout his time on the board, Frontier said the district has made consistent strides in socio-emotional learning. Social and emotional learning is the process of acquiring knowledge and skills to understand and manage emotions, relationships, decisions and set goals.
Frontier has a background in cooperative learning, so he took part in leading this change to a better mental health environment for students.
He brought the idea of reading the preamble to the Constitution before every meeting to the board as well, a tradition that has been used every meeting since: “It was something that really struck me — a small but powerful thing to do before meetings. It’s a reminder to work together and be one people, a reminder we’re all called to build a better community and America.”
Frontier said he enjoyed serving with many caring and dedicated board member colleagues, making friends throughout the years. Board President Brian O’Connell is one of them.
O’Connell said Frontier has been “a real asset” for the board and the district.
“He has put students’ needs first,” O’Connell said. “There are so many considerations that we have: financial integrity, our relationship with teachers and other stakeholders. Mike is one of the people that believes our obligation is to our students.”
O’Connell also said Frontier has made sure all students are prepared for the next phase of their lives, whether it be college or career.
“That has been his guiding star,” O’Connell said. “I’m going to miss him, as a colleague and a friend on the board.”
On diversity
Frontier represents the Third District on the board, which is a southeastern portion of the City of Racine. His district is among the most diverse of all the nine board districts.
“We have issues with our achievement and that’s been the case all the 10 years I’ve been on the board,” Frontier said.
And the public has noticed this. Beverly Hicks, a board member for the proposed (but stalled) Racine Scholars Academy, said at a RUSD special board meeting and work session Monday that black and brown people need the school board to be concerned about black and brown achievement.
“As I look at this, here,” she said, addressing the board, “I could talk about even race here today. As I look at the School Board, and what do I see? All Caucasian men and women, representing the population of kids, that make up our School Board.”
Frontier emphasized the fact that Wisconsin has the greatest racial achievement gap in America — where students of color consistently aren’t scoring as high as their white counterparts. For example, the 2018-19 Forward Exam showed that 63.3% of white Wisconsin fourth-graders scored advanced or proficient in English Language Arts; only 13.8% of black students scored the same. Black students score at those levels at only a 4% rate in eighth-grade math, compared to 45.6% of white students.
“That gap is present in Racine as well. We haven’t made a lot of progress in reducing that. As the superintendent said recently, we’re trending in the wrong direction,” Frontier said.
Future plans
Being a board president is amazing, but also demanding, Frontier said. After his time on the board expires, he’s looking forward to having fewer meetings and phone calls. His wife Anne is looking forward to the same.
“My wife has been a saint during this. She’s very supportive of the effort it takes but the job is very stressful at times. It takes courage to run for the position.”
He plans to work on bringing an ice rink to Racine County with the county government and will continue to be concerned with what happens in the community. He loves ice skating and playing hockey in the winter, and gardening in the spring and summer. He has four grandchildren and plans to spend more time with them too
“I like to stay active,” he said.The board must fill the vacancy within 30 days of the effective date of the resignation. The new board member will be voted on by the existing board by mid-April.
Any community member interested in serving in this position should submit a letter of interest with a resume to the Board of Education, attention Elizabeth Tobias, elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org, no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
In order to be considered for this position applicants must reside within District 3 of the RUSD boundary and be eligible to stand for election in 2022. More information is available at rusd.org/about/board-education.