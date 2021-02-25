RUSD School Board member Michael Frontier hopes to see person of color take his place after he resigns in March

Frontier said he enjoyed serving with many caring and dedicated board member colleagues, making friends throughout the years. Board President Brian O’Connell is one of them.

O’Connell said Frontier has been “a real asset” for the board and the district.

“He has put students’ needs first,” O’Connell said. “There are so many considerations that we have: financial integrity, our relationship with teachers and other stakeholders. Mike is one of the people that believes our obligation is to our students.”

O’Connell also said Frontier has made sure all students are prepared for the next phase of their lives, whether it be college or career.

“That has been his guiding star,” O’Connell said. “I’m going to miss him, as a colleague and a friend on the board.”

On diversity

Frontier represents the Third District on the board, which is a southeastern portion of the City of Racine. His district is among the most diverse of all the nine board districts.

“We have issues with our achievement and that’s been the case all the 10 years I’ve been on the board,” Frontier said.