RUSD School Board instructs superintendent to focus on the basics — reading, writing, math — this year

According to the board’s evaluation of Gallien, the school district failed to make reasonable progress in writing, made reasonable progress with exceptions in reading and math, and made reasonable progress in science. But the data that progress was based on is outdated; it was initially reported to the district a year ago, based on achievement the previous school year.

“The Board recognizes there are unique circumstances in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the School Board said in its evaluation. “We are acutely aware of the impact that may have on the ability of Dr. Gallien to address certain priorities we have established.”

Out of 12 operational expectations that the superintendent’s evaluation is partially based on, two were not monitored, one was in compliance with exceptions, another was not in compliance with exceptions and the other eight were in compliance.

The expectation for the district’s instructional program was reported in June as not in compliance, with 88% of its requirements met last year, the same as the previous year. One portion that was not completely in compliance is a requirement to ensure that instructional programs address the different learning styles and needs of students of various backgrounds.