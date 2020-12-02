 Skip to main content
RUSD School Board instructs superintendent to focus on the basics — reading, writing, math — this year
RACINE UNIFIED

Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent, 2018 photo

RACINE — In its annual evaluation of Superintendent Eric Gallien, the Racine Unified School Board emphasized a focus on the basics for this school year.

The board charged Gallien and his team with goal of ensuring that each student achieves at or above grade level in reading, writing and math.

“Priority is focused on reading, writing and math achievement as fundamental to any further achievement,” the School Board said in its evaluation document.

In the report, the School Board said that these priorities reflect its “ongoing concerns” with the overall performance of Unified students.

CLICK HERE to read the School Board's evaluation of Superintendent Eric Gallien

The board met for two 30-minute closed sessions this month to discuss Gallien’s evaluation, before approving it during Monday night’s virtual School Board meeting. All seven members of the board in attendance voted to accept the evaluation. Board members Scott Coey and John Heckenlively were not in attendance.

The evaluation is based on compliance with expectations and policies set by the board and reported to the board by various members of the Unified administration throughout the year.

Reporting on outcomes was hindered this year by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant that students did not take the state standardized Forward exam last spring. Districts and the state typically use the test as an important indicator of how well students are doing academically.

According to the board’s evaluation of Gallien, the school district failed to make reasonable progress in writing, made reasonable progress with exceptions in reading and math, and made reasonable progress in science. But the data that progress was based on is outdated; it was initially reported to the district a year ago, based on achievement the previous school year.

“The Board recognizes there are unique circumstances in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the School Board said in its evaluation. “We are acutely aware of the impact that may have on the ability of Dr. Gallien to address certain priorities we have established.”

Out of 12 operational expectations that the superintendent’s evaluation is partially based on, two were not monitored, one was in compliance with exceptions, another was not in compliance with exceptions and the other eight were in compliance.

The expectation for the district’s instructional program was reported in June as not in compliance, with 88% of its requirements met last year, the same as the previous year. One portion that was not completely in compliance is a requirement to ensure that instructional programs address the different learning styles and needs of students of various backgrounds.

The School Board noted in its evaluation that the quality of reports on expectations to the board were excellent and thorough, and that the “distribution of favorable/unfavorable outcomes reflect patterns from previous years.”

Tags

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Chair Ann Jacobs Signs Off on Recount Results

