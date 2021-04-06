RUSD School Board denies request to get a new officer to oversee union's safety grievances hearing

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board last week denied its teachers union’s request for a new impartial hearing officer to deal with safety grievances related to COVID-19.

REU filed 16 grievances in the fall and has followed with the filing of additional grievances in 2021. One safety concern was that teachers were doing substitute rotations during their planning periods, meaning they are exposed to more children than those in just their own classrooms in addition to losing planning time.

REU President Angelina Cruz previously said that the lack of social distancing at the high school level, particularly in cafeterias, also was a concern for the union.

The union asked in February for a new impartial hearing officer to oversee the grievance procedures in February after Douglas Witte, who has worked with the district in the past, was chosen to serve as the IHO. REU leadership questioned Witte’s ability to be impartial due to his previous work with the district.

Witte submitted a letter to the district explaining that most of his past representation of the district “concerned labor relations matters … dealing with collective bargaining, prohibited practices, and related matters.”