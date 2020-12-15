RUSD says it doesn't have resources to pay parents of students taught virtually, as GOP leaders want it to do

RACINE — Racine Unified does not have the resources to pay parents of students taught virtually, the district said Tuesday in response to proposed legislation by GOP members of the state Legislature.

The proposed requirement for school districts to pay parents, if their students have received more than 50% of their instruction virtually this year, was introduced in the Wisconsin Assembly Dec. 1 as part of a COVID-19 package presented by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

“The proposed legislation would cost RUSD $6.1 million with no resources to cover the expenditure,” Racine Unified Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said in an email. “It is important to understand that districts that have been and are teaching remotely have had to make significant investments to support student learning including technology ($3.8 million for RUSD), internet services like hotspots for students and staff and online resources and instructional materials. Students are continuing to learn remotely and districts have continued to invest in that education. We do not have extra resources for this proposed legislation.”

