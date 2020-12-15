 Skip to main content
RUSD says it doesn't have resources to pay parents of students taught virtually, as GOP leaders want it to do
RACINE — Racine Unified does not have the resources to pay parents of students taught virtually, the district said Tuesday in response to proposed legislation by GOP members of the state Legislature.

The proposed requirement for school districts to pay parents, if their students have received more than 50% of their instruction virtually this year, was introduced in the Wisconsin Assembly Dec. 1 as part of a COVID-19 package presented by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

“The proposed legislation would cost RUSD $6.1 million with no resources to cover the expenditure,” Racine Unified Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said in an email. “It is important to understand that districts that have been and are teaching remotely have had to make significant investments to support student learning including technology ($3.8 million for RUSD), internet services like hotspots for students and staff and online resources and instructional materials. Students are continuing to learn remotely and districts have continued to invest in that education. We do not have extra resources for this proposed legislation.”

Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, whose district includes the southwestern corner of Racine County, said that the provision for school districts to pay $371 to each student’s parent due to virtual instruction must be in any COVID-19 relief package for him to support it.

Nass also said that school districts that have been all-virtual, most of which are urban including Milwaukee Public Schools and public schools in Dane County in addition to RUSD, should have lower prioritization for state funding than those which have never gone virtual.

+1 
State Sen. Steve Nass

Nass
+1 
Stacy Tapp

Tapp
Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Nass: COVID bill must require districts like Racine that have been mostly virtual to compensate parents

Mike Mikalsen, chief of staff for Sen. Nass, said that such a provision would not break the constitutional ban on ex post facto laws since "It's not taxing. It's not individuals. School districts are not individuals; they are a government entity." According to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, "Ex post facto is most typically used to refer to a criminal statute that punishes actions retroactively, thereby criminalizing conduct that was legal when originally performed."

